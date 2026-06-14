Grab Driver Assaulted After Reminding Passengers to Fasten Seat Belts in Johor Bahru

A 57-year-old Grab driver was assaulted by three foreign passengers after reminding them to wear seat belts. The attack lasted five minutes, leaving the driver with injuries requiring stitches. Police are searching for the suspects.

A 57-year-old Grab driver in Johor Bahru , Malaysia, was allegedly assaulted by three foreign passengers on Tuesday evening after he repeatedly reminded them to fasten their seat belt s.

The incident, which occurred around 9:30 PM near the Taman Sri Yaacob industrial area, has sparked outrage and renewed calls for better protection for ride-hailing drivers. According to Iskandar Puteri police chief M Kumarasan, the driver, identified as Goh Kong Meng, picked up the three men and requested that they buckle up for safety. The passengers allegedly ignored his polite reminders, leading to a heated argument. Goh then asked the men to leave his vehicle, but the situation escalated quickly.

Dashcam footage from Goh's car shows one of the passengers allegedly grabbing the driver and punching him multiple times. The assault lasted about five minutes, during which Goh accidentally shifted the gear, causing the car to veer off the road and into a ditch. Blood splatters were visible on the driver's seat and seat belt after the attack, as seen in a photo shared by Goh's son, Kelvin, on Facebook.

Goh sustained injuries requiring three stitches and was treated at a nearby clinic. He also filed a police report on Wednesday. Authorities are now searching for the three suspects, who are believed to be foreign nationals. They will be investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 for criminal intimidation.

On Friday, Johor politician Ling Tian Soon, along with members of the Johor E-Hailing Association, visited Goh to offer support. Ling expressed anger after viewing the video footage and urged the police to solve the case as soon as possible. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of e-hailing drivers, who often face verbal abuse and physical attacks. Many drivers have called for stricter penalties for passengers who assault them and for better support from ride-hailing companies.

Some have also suggested installing panic buttons or emergency alerts in vehicles. The local community has rallied behind Goh, with many sharing his story on social media and condemning the attack. As the investigation continues, drivers remain vigilant, hoping that such incidents will be met with swift justice. This assault serves as a stark reminder of the risks that ride-hailing drivers face daily, and the need for comprehensive measures to ensure their safety and well-being while on the job





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Grab Assault Seat Belt Johor Bahru Ride-Hailing Safety

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