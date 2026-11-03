Grab raises 2026 revenue and profit forecasts after strong Q3 demand and first financial services core profit

Grab lifted its 2026 revenue and EBITDA forecasts after third-quarter revenue rose 27% to US$1.11 billion, with its financial services unit posting its first core profit.

Grab raised its 2026 revenue and profit forecasts on Nov 3 after strong demand for ride-hailing and delivery services and its first-ever core profit in financial services.

Grab Raises 2026 Revenue And Profit Forecasts

The company now expects 2026 revenue between US$4.15 billion (S$5.31 billion) and US$4.20 billion, up from its prior forecast of US$4.10 billion to US$4.15 billion. It also lifted its annual adjusted EBITDA projection to US$790 million to US$800 million, versus US$720 million to US$740 million previously. The financial services unit reported its first positive adjusted EBITDA of US$12 million in the September quarter, a turnaround from a US$28 million loss last year.

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More drivers and merchants on Grab's platform used the company's loans, insurance products and other financial services. Grab said adoption of its lending and insurance products increased. Grab is Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and delivery firm. Its third-quarter revenue rose 27 per cent to US$1.11 billion, beating analysts' estimates of US$1.07 billion, according to LSEG-compiled data.

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Monthly transacting users hit a record 57 million in the quarter despite high fuel costs and wider economic pressure. Gross merchandise value across Grab's mobility and delivery units rose 18 per cent to US$6.8 billion in the quarter. Promotions, GrabMall and expansion into categories such as pharmaceuticals and beauty products helped drive higher usage and larger order sizes. Targeted promotions for consumers boosted overall usage and transactions, while incentives for drivers helped grow the number of active driver partners.

Grab Offers Driver Incentives Amid Fuel Cost Pressures

For drivers, Grab is offering fuel subsidies, insurance benefits and lending programmes that can help them transition to EVs, CFO Peter Oey said. Those incentives are helping boost the number of active drivers ahead of the crucial holiday travel season, according to the company.

"Elevated fuel costs continue to put a lot of pressure on our drivers, and we're also seeing some inflation... pressuring consumers. But despite that, the consumer continues to come to the platform, order more and spend more," Oey told Reuters. Chief executive Anthony Tan said: "Despite the elevated fuel prices and macroeconomic headwinds across the region... more users are transacting on Grab than ever.

" The company's shares rose five per cent in extended trading on Monday, having fallen 42 per cent so far this year. Grab is banking on its burgeoning financial services business to boost growth while maintaining momentum in ride-hailing and delivery. The company reported its first ever core profit in its financial services business in the third quarter ended September.