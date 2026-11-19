Grand Theft Auto VI launched worldwide after 13 years, earning a Metacritic score of 99 and selling over 17 million copies for more than US$1.65 billion, with analysts projecting US$3.2 billion in revenue by year end.

Grand Theft Auto VI launched worldwide on Nov 19, arriving 13 years after the last full edition, following two delays and several leaks. Critics gave the Rockstar Games title near-universal praise, and review aggregator Metacritic scored it 99 out of 100.

Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated that over 17 million copies have already been sold for more than US$1.65 billion. Omdia estimates sales could rake in US$3.2 billion by the end of the year for Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive. The game launched first in New Zealand at midnight local time, which was 7pm Singapore time on Wednesday, and rolled out around the world as each market reached midnight.

Also read Hacker who leaked Grand Theft Auto VI clips pleads guilty to cybercrimes

Miami, the inspiration for the game's setting, was among the last places to get in on the action. New Zealander Luke Starik was among the first to play, and his character did not last long. Wasted already.

First one, didn't survive long, he told AFP, laughing. This is one of the big things in my life. I've been playing GTA for such a long time, said Riley Fennel, an Australian student visiting Tokyo. In Sydney, 33-year-old gamer Asif Mir started playing and livestreaming just after midnight.

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It is the best game that's ever been made and we're only 20 minutes deep, he said. I cannot wait to go 12 hours, 10 hours until tomorrow morning. I ain't getting any sleep. Let's go, man!

Sales Surge and Market Impact

Strong initial reviews helped push Take-Two Interactive's US shares up 6.5 per cent on the afternoon of Nov 18 in New York. The game is available on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles. PlayStation briefly reported connection issues on its status page before services were restored. Millions of players downloaded the game, with many taking time off work.

Human resources platform Remote said it saw a 32 per cent increase in leave requests worldwide for Nov 19. I'm going to take four days off, said Dmytro Shkambara, a 27-year-old Ukrainian player living in Berlin, who said he had been planning this first session for a very long time. Luke Maxwell, a 27-year-old father of two in sales on Australia's Gold Coast, said: I've already told the whole family, don't bother me, don't talk to me.

Joost van Dreunen, a professor at New York University's Stern School of Business, told AFP the game was an outlier in entertainment. This is the Taylor Swift of video games, he said. It's a synchronized, shared event, so millions of people will all want to be there the first couple of days.

Critical Praise and Cultural Status

In a review for The Verge titled GTA VI does something impossible, it lives up to the hype, Andrew Webster wrote that the game is so good that the outsize hype is the least interesting thing about it. A Reddit user named No_Strike9652 praised the graphics, writing: There's one moment, no spoilers, where the light hits behind one of the characters just right, and I swore I was looking at a real human.

The game follows Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, partners in crime and romantically involved, in Vice City, a fictional version of Miami in the state of Leonida, the game's take on Florida. Play switches between the two leads, and just how romantically involved they become is up to the player. There will be nightclubs, gun stores, scuba diving and a zoo. The main part of the game is estimated to take around 50 hours to complete.

Gameplay and Character Dynamics

GTA V, released in 2013, was set in the fictional Los Santos, a stand-in for Los Angeles. GTA VI could prove less provocative than its predecessors, said Tore Olsson, a professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who teaches a course on US history since 1980 through the GTA games. There's no doubt that Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they'll be regularly breaking the law.

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But I don't think the new game will require players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may indeed penalize those who choose to play that way, he said. Having Lucia as a lead character should help address complaints about a lack of playable female characters in previous GTA games. Women will be an estimated 4 out of 10 GTA VI players in the US, according to a Bain survey.

Omdia analyst James McWhirter said the game's reach will lead to a downstream effect on engagement on other entertainment services such as streaming platforms. The series has regularly been accused of glorifying violence and crime, and has become a pop culture symbol of subversion known for mocking the flaws of American society. Players can run over pedestrians, sell drugs and shoot at police.

Controversy and Development History

Paolo Ruffino, a lecturer in digital cultures at King's College London, said: It's a series that is famous for being always over the top in terms of its representation of violence and different forms of abuse or harassment, for its representations of gender. I don't expect to see necessarily major controversies unless there is something completely new. Rockstar spent more than eight years developing the game.

The studio delayed the launch twice after a 2022 hack in which stolen gameplay footage was posted online, and it was hit by another round of leaks last summer. The game received eight nominations on Tuesday for the Game Awards, the US ceremony honouring the year's best video games, which takes place on Dec 10. With so much anticipation, the risk of disappointment is high.

Play perceived as too easy or too hard, an unsatisfying storyline, or significant bugs and glitches at launch can all affect a game's reputation and future sales. Initial reviews from gaming industry experts were almost universal in their high praise. GamesRadar+ said Rockstar had built a world of truly astonishing scale, scope and quality. PC Games said the release will be talked about for years to come and was well worth the 13-year wait.

Various outlets called it a masterpiece. The original Grand Theft Auto looked basic by today's standards, with a storyline of stealing cars and carrying out jobs for crime syndicates that angered politicians and parents even as it delighted fans. As the series progressed it became increasingly sophisticated, mixing crime, driving and morally dubious missions with activities ranging from parachute jumps to cinema visits and radio stations satirizing US culture.

While some economists have warned about lost productivity, consumer analysts said the economy could also receive a boost from sales of the game, consoles, storage upgrades and even food delivery services. The franchise since its 1997 debut has become one of the best-selling video game series of all time.