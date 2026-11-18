Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto VI releases worldwide after 13 years of development, with over 15 million pre-orders and $1.5 billion in early sales.

Updated Nov 18, 2026, 07:15 PMNov 19 - The wait is over. After 13 years and an estimated $1 billion or more in production costs, the most anticipated video game release in history will be available to play.

"Grand Theft Auto VI" will be unlocked - many have already downloaded it to their consoles - at midnight in each market on Thursday, beginning with New Zealand and then following the clock across the globe. The game, made by Take-Two Interactive's Rockstar Games and played on Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles, is the latest installment in a groundbreaking and successful franchise that dates back to 1997.

Also read Hacker who leaked Grand Theft Auto VI clips pleads guilty to cybercrimes

The original "Grand Theft Auto" looks basic by modern standards and its missions - stealing cars and carrying out jobs for crime syndicates - predictably angered politicians and parents. But it delighted gamers. With each installment, the graphics and storyline became more sophisticated and immersive. In fact, GTA VI launched first in New Zealand on Wednesday (Nov 18), with eager fans worldwide changing their console location settings to get early access.

GTA VI Pre-Order Sales Surpass Expectations

Early sales have been strong, with analytics firm Sensor Tower estimating close to 16 million copies sold for more than $1.5 billion as of Tuesday, two days before the release. GTA VI is estimated to have sold more than 15 million copies in advance, generating over US$1.5 billion before launch. Analysts predict sales could hit US$3.2 billion by year-end.

Advertisement

"Grand Theft Auto V," released in 2013 and set in an alternative Los Angeles called Los Santos, is one of the best-selling video games ever. It kept the basic GTA premise with lots of carjacking and missions of dubious morality, but added parachute jumps, theatres, radio stations that sharply satirised US society, and much more. Now, the action shifts to Vice City, a fictional version of Miami, in Leonida, aka Florida. From previews, fans know a little.

New Characters And Setting Defined

Play will switch between two leading characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. They are partners in crime and romantically involved - just how romantically will be up to the player. There will be nightclubs, gun stores, scuba diving, and a zoo. But much remains to be revealed.

GTA VI could prove less provocative than its predecessors, said Tore Olsson, a history professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, who teaches a course on US history since 1980 through the GTA games. The game sits more within mainstream culture than in the past, and its promotional materials suggest it will reward more ethical play styles, he said.

"There's no doubt that Jason and Lucia of VI will be criminals, and they'll be regularly breaking the law. But I don't think the new game will require players to enact wanton slaughter, and it may indeed penalise those who choose to play that way," said Olsson.

Rob Nelson, co-studio head of Edinburgh-based Rockstar North and one of the three creative leads on GTA VI, told Britain's Guardian newspaper that causing indiscriminate carnage would make little sense for "a younger couple with their backs against the wall.

" With so much anticipation, though, the risk of disappointment is high. Play that is perceived as too easy or too hard, an unsatisfying storyline, or significant bugs and glitches at launch can all affect a game's reputation and future sales. The main part of the game is estimated to take around 50 hours to complete, so full reactions will not be available immediately.

Advertisement

Players Take Time Off For Launch

But some fans have said they will stay up all night and/or take the day off work to dive straight in. HR platform Remote reported a 32 per cent rise in leave requests worldwide for Nov 19, as players prepared to immerse themselves in GTA VI.

"(When) 'Grand Theft Auto V' came out I was a child, and so the anticipation is crazy," said Brayden Whaley, a 23-year-old content creator from Los Angeles. "For me personally, I'm going to enter flow state and what that means is basically I'm going to complete the entire game and not get off of it until I complete it.

" Luke Maxwell, a 27-year-old father of two who works in sales on Australia's Gold Coast, said the wait for the game had been "very much hell" and he had booked time off from work so he could get stuck in straightaway. "I've already told the whole family, don't bother me, don't talk to me," he said. "I'm going to be playing this game, and I will be uncontactable.

" On Australia's southern island of Tasmania, family-run fragrance shop Whiff-it! will be closed for a week after 20-year-old Jonah Bowen-Brown persuaded his mother to give him and his brother time off. "She was really against it at first," said Bowen-Brown. "I had to say, mum, please, please, I need it, I need this whole week because I've been waiting so long for it.

" Some fans in other parts of the world are hoping to access the game up to a day early, using a "trick" to change their Xbox console region to New Zealand. "I'm in the UK, so instead of waiting until midnight Thursday, I'll be playing Wednesday at 11 a.m., which is midnight in NZ," one Reddit user posted. Long criticised for glorifying violence and illegal behaviour, GTA remains one of gaming's most provocative franchises.

The series has been banned in several countries, with no official GTA VI release planned in Russia, China, Lebanon or Qatar. REUTERS