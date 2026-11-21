Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis faces backlash after promoting a pension bonus via a TikTok video featuring Grand Theft Auto VI, a game rated for adults only.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is facing intense public scrutiny after posting a video on TikTok that asked children if they wanted the mature-rated video game Grand Theft Auto VI as a Christmas gift. The post, uploaded on November 20, aimed to highlight a €400 pension bonus from his government while inadvertently drawing criticism for promoting content restricted to adults.

Video Sparks Outrage Over Age Restrictions

In the short clip, Mitsotakis asked viewers which of them would request the popular title from their grandparents for the holiday season. The game's logo briefly flashed on the screen during the recording. Critics immediately pointed out the inappropriateness of encouraging minors to desire a game rated 17 and above due to its intense violence, gore, sexual content, and drug use.

Also read Grand Theft Auto Franchise Reflects Shifting Society and Entertainment Dominance

Political Fallout And Party Reactions

The main opposition socialist Pasok party condemned the act, stating that the prime minister was promoting a video game banned for minors just to follow internet trends. Leftist daily newspaper Efsyn labeled the incident a gaffe, while conservative publication Dimokratia described it as a tragic error. These reactions highlight the political sensitivity surrounding the use of social media by government officials.

Irony In Social Media Regulation Policies

The controversy carries additional weight given that Mitsotakis' government has joined other nations in imposing stricter curbs on young people's use of social media. The move by the prime minister contradicts the broader regulatory stance against unrestricted digital access for minors. This disconnect has fueled arguments that the administration is hypocritical in its approach to youth protection and digital safety standards.

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Massive Commercial Success Of The Game

Grand Theft Auto VI has achieved unprecedented commercial success, generating US$3.79 billion in first-day retail sales according to publisher Rockstar Games. This figure translates to approximately S$4.9 billion in sales revenue. The game is known for its open-world action gameplay involving crime, heists, and missions, which contributes to its strict age rating and adult-focused marketing.

Election Context And Pension Bonus Promotion

The TikTok post was designed to promote a €400 pension bonus from Mitsotakis' government ahead of the 2027 elections. While the intent was to engage younger demographics and boost political support, the choice of content backfired. The incident underscores the challenges politicians face in navigating social media trends without violating established guidelines on adult content and youth protection.