Greenview Cafe Relocates to Ang Mo Kio, Slashes Prices

Beloved 43-year-old eatery Greenview Cafe is moving from Far East Plaza to a coffee shop in Ang Mo Kio, significantly lowering prices on popular dishes like Minced Meat Mee Hoon Kueh and Mala Mee Hoon Kueh to attract a wider customer base and remain competitive in its new location. The sisters behind the business cite rising rents and a need for a more consistent customer flow as key drivers for the move.

Greenview Cafe , a beloved 43-year-old eatery renowned for its affordable fare, is set to embark on a new chapter with the opening of a branch in Ang Mo Kio . This relocation signifies a strategic move to make its popular dishes even more accessible to a wider customer base. The new stall, christened Greenview Handmade Mee Hoon Kueh , will feature significant price reduction s on key items. For instance, the Minced Meat Mee Hoon Kueh , formerly priced at $6.90, will now be available for $4.90.

Similarly, the highly sought-after Mala Mee Hoon Kueh will see its price drop from $10.90 to $7.50. Lyn Bong and Eve Bong, sisters who have been at the helm of the eatery since 2019, shared in an interview that most menu items will experience a discount of approximately 20 to 30 percent. Lyn, 40, explained that the decision to lower prices was driven by a desire to cater to their older clientele, ensuring the food remains affordable and attractive. The sisters also acknowledged the competitive landscape of their new coffee shop environment, where other stalls typically offer meals at around $4, necessitating a price-conscious approach to remain viable. The lease at their previous location in Far East Plaza was expiring, and the landlord's intention to increase the monthly rent, which was under $10,000, prompted the search for a new home. Despite their marketing endeavors, Eve, 45, noted a consistent low footfall at the Far East Plaza outlet. Their mother, while understanding the financial pressures, offered her full support for any decisions they made. The period between December and their relocation decision was marked by uncertainty, with the sisters contemplating whether to cease operations entirely. They were not actively seeking a new location, prioritizing the resolution of their lease situation first. The Bong sisters observed a growing preference among diners for F&B options in heartland areas or the Central Business District. Over the years, the Far East Plaza location had experienced a decline in business, partly due to the departure of several popular tenants. Nevertheless, their passion for their food and pride in their offerings motivated them to continue the business. Lyn elaborated that their move was intended to target areas with a more consistent flow of customers throughout the day, catering to breakfast, lunch, and dinner crowds. Opting for a coffee shop stall over more expensive options like shopping mall food courts was a deliberate cost-saving measure. The rental for their new Ang Mo Kio stall is a notable 30 percent less than their previous lease. To manage costs, they have streamlined their menu, reducing the number of items offered. Additionally, operational efficiencies have been gained by eliminating the need for dedicated serving staff, as customers will collect their own orders. Table cleaning services are also provided by the coffee shop, further reducing their overhead. Lyn's strategy for selecting a new location focused on areas with new housing estates or a high density of residential population. She emphasized that their primary objective was cost reduction, making budget-friendly rental a paramount consideration. The Ang Mo Kio stall is situated in a strategic location, surrounded by amenities such as a supermarket, bakery, and car park, and is well-equipped to handle food delivery orders, expanding their customer reach. The transition involves an overlap in operations, with the Far East Plaza branch continuing until June 30, while the new Ang Mo Kio coffee shop commences operations on May 1. This period has been particularly demanding for the sisters, as this is their first experience establishing an F&B business from the ground up. Lyn described the Far East Plaza outlet as a turnkey operation, requiring only financial investment, whereas the new venture involves sourcing and purchasing all necessary equipment and supplies, a process she found stressful due to the need to meticulously identify essential items. They are unable to transfer any equipment from the Far East Plaza outlet to the new one, necessitating complete outlays for the Ang Mo Kio branch. While both sisters are involved in overseeing operations, they have divided their responsibilities. Lyn leads branding and marketing efforts, while Eve, with her aptitude for financial matters, manages finance and administration. The sisters also own a chain of hair salons, Empire Charme, which previously had an outlet in Far East Plaza. Their long-standing patronage of Greenview Cafe, spanning over two decades, led to a personal connection with the original owner, Patty. Patty had occasionally expressed her confidence in the sisters' ability to take over the eatery, citing their experience managing their hair salon business. Patty's decision to sell was influenced by her emotional distress following her husband's passing and an upcoming knee surgery. Despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the sisters felt it would be a shame to see Greenview Cafe close down. Their stable hair salon business provided them with the security to consider taking on the new venture. Lyn candidly stated that the decision was deeply personal, and from a purely financial standpoint, closing the business might have seemed more pragmatic





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Greenview Cafe Ang Mo Kio Price Reduction Eatery Relocation Mee Hoon Kueh

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