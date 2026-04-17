Greenview Cafe Relocates to Ang Mo Kio, Slashes Prices for Beloved Dishes

Iconic 43-year-old eatery Greenview Cafe moves to Ang Mo Kio, lowering prices on popular dishes by up to 30% to enhance affordability and competitiveness in a heartland setting. The relocation from Far East Plaza was driven by rising rent and declining footfall, with the new coffee shop stall offering a more budget-friendly operational model.

Greenview Cafe , a beloved eatery with a 43-year legacy, is embarking on a significant relocation and rebranding, opening a new branch in Ang Mo Kio . This move comes with a strategic decision to lower prices on many of its signature dishes, aiming to attract a wider customer base and remain competitive within the bustling heartland food scene. The Minced Meat Mee Hoon Kueh , previously priced at $6.90, will now be available for $4.90, representing a substantial saving for diners. Similarly, the highly popular Mala Mee Hoon Kueh is seeing a price reduction from $10.90 to $7.50.

According to Lyn Bong and Eve Bong, the sisters who have helmed the eatery since 2019, most of the menu items will experience a price decrease of approximately 20 to 30 percent. Lyn explained that the intention behind these price adjustments is to make their offerings more accessible to older patrons who may find current prices prohibitive. The sisters recognized the need to be competitive, noting that other stalls in their new coffee shop environment typically offer meals in the vicinity of $4.

The relocation from Far East Plaza was precipitated by the expiry of their lease and a substantial rent increase proposed by the landlord, with their previous monthly rent being under $10,000. Despite their marketing endeavors, Eve highlighted a consistent issue of low footfall at the Far East Plaza location, a challenge exacerbated by the departure of several other popular tenants over the years.

The decision to continue the business was fueled by their pride in their food, despite the difficulties. They observed a trend of diners increasingly preferring to eat in heartland areas or the Central Business District, and sought to position themselves in a location with a more consistent flow of customers throughout the day. The rental costs in shopping malls and traditional food courts were deemed too high, leading them to opt for a stall within a coffee shop, which offers a rental rate that is 30 percent lower than their previous location.

To adapt to the new operating model, the sisters have streamlined their menu, reducing the number of items and optimizing costs. This includes eliminating the need for dedicated serving staff, as customers will now collect their own orders, and benefiting from the coffee shop's existing table cleaning services. Lyn's focus during the location search was on areas with new housing developments or densely populated residential neighborhoods, ensuring a steady customer base that fits their budget-conscious strategy.

The new Greenview Handmade Mee Hoon Kueh stall is situated in a prime Ang Mo Kio location, surrounded by essential amenities such as a supermarket, bakery, and car park, and is also well-equipped to handle the growing demand for food delivery services, thus expanding their reach. The transition involves a period of overlap, with the Far East Plaza branch operating until June 30, while the new Ang Mo Kio coffee shop stall commences operations on May 1.

This marks a significant undertaking for Lyn and Eve, as it is their first experience establishing an F&B business from the ground up, a stark contrast to their previous experience at Far East Plaza where the existing infrastructure simplified the setup process. They are currently facing the stress of making new purchases and determining precise inventory needs, unable to transfer any resources from the Far East Plaza outlet. While both sisters are involved in the oversight of operations, they have carved out distinct responsibilities: Lyn leads branding and marketing initiatives, while Eve, with her aptitude for numbers, manages the financial and administrative aspects.

The sisters also own a successful chain of hair salons, Empire Charme, which also had an outlet in Far East Plaza. Their connection to Greenview Cafe runs deep, as they were loyal patrons for over two decades. The previous owner, Patty, had often expressed her confidence in their ability to take over the business, citing their experience in managing the hair salons. Patty's decision to sell was influenced by personal circumstances, including her husband's passing and the need for knee surgery.

Despite the challenging timing during the Covid-19 pandemic, Lyn and Eve felt it would be a shame to let the establishment close. They saw the takeover as a worthwhile endeavor, especially given the stability of their hair salon business. Lyn emphasized that the decision was deeply personal, stating that purely from a financial perspective, closing the business might have been the more prudent choice. This move signifies a bold step for Greenview Cafe, prioritizing affordability and community accessibility while upholding their commitment to quality food and their established culinary heritage.





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