FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Sports Team Travel Across US, Games Delayed and Postponed

A nationwide FAA ground stop on Nov 13 disrupted travel for professional and college sports teams, leading to game postponements, delays, and unusual travel arrangements as teams scrambled to reach their destinations.

A nationwide ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Nov 13 upended travel plans for sports teams across the United States, forcing delays, postponements, and creative alternatives as teams scrambled to reach games.

The stoppage, caused by technology upgrades overwhelming the flight communication system according to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, grounded all flights for several hours. By Nov 14, major sporting events slowly returned to normal, but the ripple effects were felt throughout the weekend. In college football, several games were delayed by hours to give visiting teams more time to arrive.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Halts US Flights

Utah Arizona Postponed As Buses Substitute

No. 2 Utah's game at No. 22 Arizona was pushed back three hours, as was Arizona State's game at Central Florida. The Southeastern Conference said it would work to determine whether any adjustments to scheduled competitions become necessary. Auburn opted for charter buses, while the University of Texas Longhorns football team, slated to play Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge on Nov 14, was stuck at an airport.

Minutes before the stoppage, the Longhorns posted a video of players boarding a plane with the caption Bayou bound. The team eventually headed home from the airport to wait out the delay. One major exception was the No. 19 Mississippi game at Oklahoma, which will now compete with the NFL after being rescheduled for 1pm EST on Sunday.

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The University of Southern California women's basketball team, including star JuJu Watkins, had just boarded their flight to face top-ranked South Carolina when the ground stop was issued. The Trojans stayed in Los Angeles for the night after being deplaned, and their departure for Greenville was pushed to Saturday afternoon. Fairleigh Dickinson women's basketball coach Stephanie Gaitley learned late Friday that her team's flight to Ohio State was cancelled.

Rather than leave immediately by bus, Gaitley chose to let her team sleep before a 10-hour bus ride on Saturday morning. In the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets were stuck on a team plane on Nov 13 and had a game on Nov 14 against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Cleveland Cavaliers, after a game in Miami on Nov 13, could not fly home as planned and scrambled to rebook hotel rooms.

Cavaliers Struggle With Hotel Scramble

Coach Kenny Atkinson said, I think we're scrambling to find hotel rooms in case. If not, we'll sleep on the bus. The Cavaliers eventually left Miami at 8.54am on Saturday and arrived in Cleveland in time to play the Dallas Mavericks that night, but they sat most of their starters. Cavs star Donovan Mitchell suggested the game should have been postponed, saying, Back-to-back, three-hour flight, it was already a tough one.

But hey, they say we've got to play, we've got to play. Rescheduling wasn't ideal because Cleveland's arena was hosting events on 11 consecutive days. Atkinson added, It could have been a lot worse. We got lucky to get back into a hotel after the game because it was really busy in Miami.

And we're lucky we got out and got in here early today. The Cavaliers listed Mitchell, James Harden, Peyton Watson and Jarrett Allen as questionable on Saturday's injury report after their flight landed, and all four were held out against the Mavericks. The G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, also playing in Cleveland on Saturday, hired a fleet of SUVs to drive them from Chicago when flights proved impossible to book.

They beat the Cleveland Charge 148-142 behind 41 points from Lester Quinones and 31 from Vladislav Goldin. In women's soccer, the National Women's Soccer League semifinals were at risk. The Utah Royals were already in the Washington, DC, area ahead of their semifinal against the Washington Spirit on Nov 14. The Kansas City Current were supposed to depart Friday for their semifinal against Gotham FC on Sunday in New York.

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NWSL Semifinals At Risk Due To Delays

The Current told ESPN they were collaborating with key stakeholders, including the NWSL and our charter partner, to identify next steps in order to arrive safely ahead of our match against Gotham FC on Sunday. The stop affected the Current's flight to New York City. The NHL had 14 scheduled games on Saturday, and the majority of teams made it to their destinations before the stoppage.

The San Jose Sharks, who were left waiting to see whether they could travel, arrived late Friday in Utah. In college basketball, a Nov 14 game between University of North Carolina Greensboro and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, was postponed because of the ground stop. Five teams told The Athletic that their travel plans were not affected.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters on Nov 13 that he encouraged college football teams to coordinate their flights with the FAA to make sure we have games going off tomorrow. Referees also faced travel chaos.

The NFL benefited from its Sunday slate as teams typically travel the day before, but official Don Willard will work two games on the same day: the Dolphins-Colts game at 1pm EST before heading 112 miles east for a Steelers-Bengals Sunday Night Football contest. The NBA made arrangements with officials: Brian Forte was added to the Chicago-Minnesota crew, replacing Jason Goldenberg. Jenna Schroeder replaced Forte for the Dallas-Cleveland game.

Michael Smith joined the Brooklyn-Memphis crew late in the afternoon after another referee could not arrive in time. Brent Barnaky and CJ Washington were added to the Denver-New Orleans game on Saturday night after officiating a game in New Orleans on Friday night. While some teams, including the Longhorns, headed home from the airport to wait out the delay, a handful of others opted to travel the old-fashioned way - by bus.

Purdue Boilermakers Endure Long Bus Ride

The Athletic reported that among the longest drives was a 330-mile ride for the Purdue University Boilermakers, who played the University of Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov 14. The University of Southern California women's basketball team said it was grounded in Los Angeles before a marquee game on Nov 15 against the University of South Carolina Gamecocks but was preparing to travel Saturday.

The Brooklyn Nets and Texas Longhorns were stranded, while the Southeastern Conference said it would check if game changes were needed. Thousands of flights were cancelled, and one college basketball game was postponed. The biggest risk may have been to the National Women's Soccer League semifinals this weekend. Dozens of teams had made it out of airports just before the stop.