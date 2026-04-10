Grounded Peregrine Falcon Fledgling 'G00' Recovers and Takes Flight Again After South Bridge Road Incident

A young peregrine falcon, identified as 'G00', was found grounded in Singapore and rescued. After a health check and the installation of a temporary tracking device, the fledgling was released back into the wild.

A peregrine falcon fledgling, identified as 'G00' and one of the three surviving chicks nesting at OCBC Centre, experienced an unexpected detour before taking flight again. The young bird was found grounded at South Bridge Road on Tuesday evening, prompting immediate action from National Parks Board (NParks) contractors. They transported the fledgling to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation for a health check and a day of rest. Dr.

Malcolm Soh, the principal researcher for Wildlife Management Research at NParks, reported that G00 responded well to food and remained active, indicating a positive recovery. This positive progress allowed NParks to release the bird back into the wild on Wednesday, after placing a temporary Bluetooth tracker on its tail feathers to monitor its movements.\Before releasing G00, NParks equipped it with a small Bluetooth tracker designed to gather data on its movements. This tracker, weighing only about two grams, is designed to fall off naturally as the bird matures and moults its feathers. Dr. Soh explained that this technology will provide valuable insights into the dispersal patterns of these juvenile peregrine falcons. The gathered data will allow NParks to understand how far these young birds travel from their nesting sites, contributing to a better understanding of the species and aiding in conservation efforts. This type of information is crucial, as it will enhance their knowledge of the species, specifically how they establish themselves outside the nest. This initiative highlights the ongoing commitment of NParks to monitor and protect the local population of peregrine falcons, a species that has surprisingly adapted to urban environments. The incident highlights the challenges that these birds face, particularly as they embark on their initial flights and navigate the city's complex landscape. \This incident comes after a period of activity for the peregrine falcon family residing at the OCBC Centre. One of the initial four chicks sadly perished, and another took its first flight on April 3. The public is now alerted to the possibility of further groundings as the remaining fledglings practice their flying skills. Should they encounter a grounded fledgling, individuals are urged to contact the NParks Animal Response Centre promptly at 1800-476-1600. The rapid response in this case, by both the public and NParks, exemplifies a commitment to the wellbeing of these magnificent birds. Furthermore, the use of technology, such as the Bluetooth tracker, demonstrates a proactive approach to wildlife conservation and monitoring within an urban environment. This collaborative approach, combining public awareness, expert care, and scientific data collection, contributes to safeguarding the future of the peregrine falcon population in Singapore. The falcon’s successful return to the sky after its brief grounding serves as a symbol of hope and conservation success in a dynamic environment





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