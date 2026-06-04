Group G World Cup Preview: Egypt's Salah Saga, Belgium's Transition, Iran's Resilience, and New Zealand's Underdog Quest

A deep dive into Group G of the 2026 World Cup, examining Egypt's reliance on Mohamed Salah in what may be his final tournament, Belgium's generational shift, Iran's disciplined challenge amid off-field complexities, and New Zealand's attempt to defy the odds as the lowest-ranked team.

Group G of the 2026 World Cup has been dominated by off-field narratives, but the on-pitch dynamics reveal a fascinating mix of transition, ambition, and resilience among its four members: Egypt, Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.

Egypt returns after a 16-year absence, fortified by a formidable defensive record in qualification and driven by the monumental presence of Mohamed Salah, who may be playing his last World Cup. Belgium, the group's highest-ranked side, is undergoing a generational shift as its famed Golden Generation gives way to a promising crop of young talents.

Iran arrives as a disciplined, competitive outfit that defies its lower ranking, while New Zealand, the lowest-ranked team, aims to replicate its famous 2010 drawing streak against superior opposition. Each nation carries distinct challenges and storylines that will shape their campaigns starting June 15. Egypt's defensive solidity was the cornerstone of their qualifying journey, conceding only two goals in ten matches.

This disciplined backline, coupled with the creative genius of Mohamed Salah, forms the basis of their hope to advance beyond the group stage for the first time in their history. The Pharaohs have yet to win a World Cup match across their three previous appearances, and they will target victories against Iran and New Zealand to achieve that milestone.

Beyond Salah, 27-year-old Omar Marmoush will be crucial in proving Egypt has depth beyond its icon, especially as rumors swirl about Salah's club future potentially moving to Saudi Arabia or the United States. Salah turns 34 on the day Egypt begins its campaign, adding a poignant timeline to his quest for personal and collective success.

He needs just two goals to equal Hossam Hassan's national record of 69, and leading Egypt to the knockout rounds would cement his legendary status irrevocably. Belgium's transition is stark. After a disappointing group-stage exit in Qatar, key veterans like Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois are likely in their final major tournaments. The responsibility now shifts to a younger wave, including Amadou Onana, Jeremy Doku, Matias Fernandez-Pardo, and Charles de Ketelaere.

These players must quickly mature into leaders for the Red Devils, who remain group favorites despite the uncertainty. Their technical quality and tactical flexibility will be tested against organized defenses and counter-attacking threats from Iran and Egypt. The pressure to perform is immense, as Belgium seeks to prove its golden era has left a sustainable legacy rather than ending in decline. Iran presents a complex picture.

While geopolitical issues surround their participation, their footballing credentials are undeniable. Team Melli lost only one of sixteen qualification matches, showcasing remarkable consistency. They sit just outside the world's top twenty rankings, a testament to their disciplined, cohesive style. Forward Mehdi Taremi, prolific with Olympiakos, will be the primary offensive weapon, supported by a structured midfield and defense.

Iran's challenge is to convert their competitive resilience into results, particularly against Belgium and Egypt, where tactical discipline could yield valuable points. Their experience in high-pressure qualifiers prepares them for the group's brutish moments. New Zealand's journey is perhaps the most improbable. Ranked lowest in the group, they stormed through Oceania qualifying with five wins, 29 goals, and one conceded.

However, the step up in class at the World Cup is severe. Captain Chris Wood's fitness is a major concern after a five-month knee injury, potentially diminishing their aerial threat. Still, the All Whites will draw inspiration from their 2010 campaign, where they held Italy, Slovakia, and Paraguay to draws. Their strategy revolves around defensive organization, set-pieces, and nuisance value, aiming to frustrate opponents and snatched points against Iran or Egypt to spring a miracle.

Key fixtures like Egypt versus Belgium and Iran's clashes with both European and African opponents will likely determine the group's outcome. For Salah, every touch will be scrutinized; for Belgium's youngsters, every pass will carry the weight of a nation's future. Iran will seek to impose its rugged identity, while New Zealand will fight for survival with no expectations.

The contrast in styles-Egypt's Salah-led spark, Belgium's emerging polish, Iran's collective rigidity, and New Zealand's gritty underdog spirit-promises an unpredictable group where momentary lapses or individual brilliance could decide everything. As the tournament unfolds from June 15, Group G will be a microcosm of world football's shifting tides: legends on the brink, transitions in motion, and minouts dreaming of glory





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Mohamed Salah Egypt National Team Belgium Red Devils Iran Team Melli New Zealand All Whites World Cup 2026 Group G Kevin De Bruyne Mehdi Taremi Chris Wood

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