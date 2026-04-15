Growing Food in HDBs: Singapore Urban Farmer Shows How

Urban farmer Joy Chee is helping Singaporeans cultivate their own food, even in HDB flats, showing how to grow vegetables from balconies and windows.

Urban farmer Joy Chee is on a mission to show Singapore ans how to grow their own food, even from the confines of an HDB balcony or condo window. She believes in rediscovering the joy of growing your own food, a practice often overlooked in our modern, supermarket-dominated culture. In a recent visit to her rooftop garden, a visitor sampled freshly plucked leaves, straight from the source, unlike anything found in the supermarket. Chee, co-founder of The Freestyle Farmers, introduced a variety of edible plants that thrive in Singapore 's climate, often mistaken for ornamental plants or even weeds. These include plants like the leaves used in the traditional Thai dish miang kham, Chinese violet with a mushroom-like flavor, Brazilian spinach for stir-fries and soups, and sayur manis, which was once a staple in local hawker dishes. Her passion stems from a deep appreciation for food's origins, cultivated during her travels and personal experiences, seeking to bridge the gap between Singapore ans and their food sources.

Chee's journey into urban farming began after a life-changing experience in Japan. While working for Lex Hippo Family Club in Tokyo, she witnessed a profound connection to food that ignited her passion for growing her own. She was amazed by the care and appreciation that local farmers had for their ingredients, which she said was missing from the consumer side. One specific memory involved a humble onion, which was transformed into an incredibly flavorful dish. Chee was blown away by the simple preparation and the incredible taste of this seasonal ingredient. This experience emphasized the importance of understanding where food comes from and the journey it takes from the garden to the plate. This realization led Chee to resign from her job, returning to Singapore with the goal of learning organic farming around the world. She wanted to feel the joy of planting and harvesting her own food.

Through workshops and community engagement, Chee hopes to change the perception that growing your own food is a skill reserved for professionals. Her aim is to make urban farming accessible to everyone, regardless of their living situation. Chee has seen great success growing her own food, from hand-pollinating pumpkins to harvesting fresh greens. The experience of growing her first pumpkin and enjoying it with her family, though it tasted like any other pumpkin, held a special significance, representing the culmination of her efforts and the joy of creating something from scratch. She is now sharing her knowledge and enthusiasm, inspiring others to embark on their own urban farming journeys. Chee's work is a testament to the power of reconnecting with nature and the importance of understanding and appreciating the food we consume, one balcony garden at a time.





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Urban Farming Singapore HDB Gardening Sustainable Living

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