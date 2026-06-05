Growing Pressure on Singaporean Workers Amid Job Market Uncertainty

The news text discusses the growing pressure on Singaporean workers in the job market, with analysts suggesting that fresh graduates may need to taper their salary expectations. It also highlights comments from a recruiter who stated that Singapore workers are not as hungry as foreign workers, leading to companies hiring talent from other countries instead.

Singaporean workers appear to be feeling growing pressure in the job market after analysts said fresh graduates may need to taper their salary expectations . Just last month, Aslant Legal founder and recruiter Shulin Lee also said that Singapore workers are not ‘hungrier’ than foreign workers, as she explained why companies she’s working with are letting go of Singaporeans and hiring talent from neighbouring Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines instead.

With these comments, a netizen questioned, ‘You’re not hungry enough, but you also should not ask for more. Which one is it?





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Singaporean Workers Job Market Salary Expectations Analysts Recruiter Global Uncertainty Inflation Risks Salary Increases Job Offers Productivity Consumer Spending Power Prices Fertility Rate Parents' Allowance Upskill AI-Ready Economy Local Businesses Inheritance Ghosting Multiple Interviews No Offers Savings Real Perspectives Fellow Singaporeans Job Market Uncertainty Salary Expectations Analysts Recruiter Global Uncertainty Inflation Risks Salary Increases Job Offers Productivity Consumer Spending Power Prices Fertility Rate Parents' Allowance Upskill AI-Ready Economy Local Businesses Inheritance Ghosting Multiple Interviews No Offers Savings Real Perspectives Fellow Singaporeans

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