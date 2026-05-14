Growing public anxiety over recession fears in Singapore amid Middle East conflict

A new survey has revealed that nearly four in 10 Singaporeans believe the country could slip into a recession within the next six months, with concerns about the economic fallout from the ongoing Middle East conflict intensifying. The survey also found that Singaporeans are feeling the effects of inflation across multiple aspects of daily life, with household energy bills, prices of everyday goods, and transportation expenses all rising.

SINGAPORE: Growing public anxiety over the economic fallout from the ongoing Middle East conflict has led to nearly four in 10 Singapore ans believing the country could slip into a recession within the next six months, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted among more than 1,000 Singapore residents aged 18 and above, showed that 39 per cent expected Singapore to enter a recession in the near term, while 15 per cent did not think a recession was likely. The survey also found that concerns about the economy began intensifying after the outbreak of the Middle East conflict earlier this year, with many respondents linking the crisis to rising living costs.

Economic pessimism was not limited to Singapore, with nearly 60 per cent of respondents saying they believed the global economy was headed towards a recession as well. Singaporeans reported feeling the effects of inflation across multiple aspects of daily life, with household energy bills, prices of everyday goods, and transportation expenses all rising.

Growing worries over the economic outlook have led many Singaporeans to tighten their spending habits and rethink financial priorities, with around 38 per cent relying more heavily on discounts, vouchers, and promotions to cope with higher expenses. The impact appeared to be felt more strongly among older Singaporeans, with consumers from Generation X and Baby Boomer age groups more vulnerable to rising energy and food costs compared to younger respondents.

Despite concerns over inflation and global instability, the survey found little indication of widespread panic buying or stockpiling behaviour in Singapore. Only 12 per cent of respondents said they had hoarded supplies due to the Middle East conflict, with the most commonly stockpiled items being long shelf-life food products, medicine, hygiene products, and bottled water





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