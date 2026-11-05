Over 26,000 Foreign Vehicles Install OBUs Before Singapore ERP 2 Switch on Jan 1

More than 26,000 foreign-registered vehicles have installed on-board units ahead of Singapore's ERP 2 switch, while about 12,000 Singapore-registered vehicles have yet to do so. Foreign vehicles without OBUs will pay a $3 daily ERP fee plus a higher $7 VEP charge from Jan 1, 2027.

More than 26,000 foreign-registered vehicles have installed on-board units (OBUs) ahead of Singapore's ERP 2 switch on Jan 1, showing growing urgency among cross-border commuters.

The figure is nearly double the 14,000 such vehicles recorded in mid-September. Foreign-registered vehicles do not have to fit an OBU. But without one, they will pay a $3 daily ERP fee from Jan 1, 2027, plus a higher $7 vehicle entry permit (VEP) charge. Singapore is preparing for ERP 2 with new road signs and markings.

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Malaysian Motorcyclists Install OBUs

About 12,000 Singapore-registered vehicles still have not installed the OBU. On his day off in October, 32-year-old Malaysian Muhammad Shamsul Naim rode his motorcycle from Johor Bahru to a workshop in Ang Mo Kio to install an OBU. His motorcycle was among the 26,000 foreign-registered vehicles fitted with an OBU as at October. Naim, a fast food restaurant branch manager, said his employer is subsidising part of the VEP hike.

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He added that some colleagues are concerned about the rising cost of working in Singapore. He lives in Johor Bahru to be with his family and because of higher living costs in Singapore. Foreign-registered vehicles have been able to install OBUs at 121 authorised workshops across Singapore since April 1. Unlike Singapore-registered vehicles, the OBU is not mandatory for them.

Workshops charge upwards of $262.25 to install OBUs for foreign-registered motorcycles, and at least $420.30 for cars and commercial vehicles, depending on the complexity of the work. It costs Singapore-registered vehicles $35 and $70 respectively if they missed their free installation deadline. Alternatively, motorists can pay a daily flat ERP fee of $3 on operational days from Jan 1, 2027. ERP is active only on weekdays, apart from public holidays.

Break Even Point for OBU Installation

This means foreign motorcyclists who ride to Singapore daily will break even on the installation cost in slightly over four months, before considering road toll charges. Installing an OBU makes even more sense after factoring in the motorcycle VEP fee hike from $3 to $7 a day. Without an OBU, a daily rider will pay $10 just to enter Singapore and ride on an ERP-operational day.

However, the number of foreign-registered vehicles with OBUs installed is a fraction of the total number of such vehicles entering Singapore daily. In a written reply to a parliamentary question in October 2025, then Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said about 77,000 such vehicles entered Singapore daily in 2024, of which 82 per cent were motorcycles. Another Malaysian who commutes to Singapore for work is 58-year-old Boon.

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The painter from Kedah, who goes by a single name, said that besides trying to avoid the year-end deadline rush, he installed an OBU in October for convenience. This includes being able to settle missed road toll payments and entering carparks without having to tap his stored value card. Demand at authorised installation centres has been on the rise.

Workshop Installations Surge in October

Tan Wee Yang, owner of My Car Workshop in Ang Mo Kio, said monthly installations for foreign vehicles have surged from roughly 30 in July to over 100 in the first two weeks of October alone. Michael Toh, a mechanic at the workshop, said OBU installation on Malaysian vehicles is generally no different from Singapore vehicles.

However, some cars have window tinting which impedes the hardware from working properly. Even as the majority of the nearly 1 million applicable vehicles in Singapore have installed OBUs, a group of local owners remain reluctant. In a written parliamentary response on Nov 4, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow said about 12,000 Singapore-registered vehicles mandated to install the OBU have yet to do so. Cars and motorcycles make up 90 per cent of that group.

Along with OBU installation, Singapore's roads are slated to be changed with the transition to ERP 2. Road markings and signs are being rolled out progressively. The 95 existing ERP gantries will also be removed or modified from January 2027 under a $6 million contract. From January 2027, data from ERP 2 on-board units can be used to prevent, detect and solve crimes.