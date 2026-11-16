Rockstar Games GTA 6 launches Nov 19 after 13 years, hitting $1 billion in sales with over 10 million pre-orders. Singapore fans celebrate with upgrades and leave.

Rockstar Games launched Grand Theft Auto VI ( GTA 6) on Thursday, Nov 19, after a 13-year hiatus since GTA 5. The release triggered a global surge in activity, with the title becoming the most pre-ordered game in PlayStation Store history. Market research firm Sensor Tower estimated over 10 million copies were pre-ordered across PlayStation and Xbox consoles before the official release date.

Sales Surge Hits $1 Billion Milestone

Financial anticipation surrounding the title has been met with significant commercial success. According to The Washington Post, GTA 6 achieved $1 billion in sales just one week before its release. The game became available for download on Nov 10 for those who pre-ordered, with PlayStation 5 users required to have at least 212GB of available storage space to accommodate the large file size. Launch timing was set for midnight local time on Nov 19 for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Also read SpaceX Starship Successfully Caught by Launch Tower After Historic Orbital Test

Fictional Setting and Character Dynamics

The narrative is set in the fictional American state of Leonida, which serves as an inspired version of Florida. Players follow criminal couple Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they navigate a sprawling criminal conspiracy. This installment marks a return to Vice City, Rockstar's fictional interpretation of Miami. The expansive open world allows players to interact with non-playable characters (NPCs), undertake missions, and engage in the signature mayhem associated with the franchise.

Singapore Gamers Invest in Upgrades

Enthusiasts in Singapore have made substantial preparations to experience the game. Benjamin Wong took two days of unpaid leave and purchased a new gaming monitor to ensure 4K resolution playback. He emphasized that he has waited over a decade for this release. Hafiz, a 30-year-old civil servant, bought a PlayStation 5 specifically for the game. He pre-downloaded the title and coordinated with his wife to ensure uninterrupted playtime. The release has significantly boosted PlayStation 5 console sales in recent months, according to Sam Chiang, manager of GameMartz.

Advertisement

Generational Shift in Gaming Culture

The release represents a cultural milestone for long-time fans who grew up with previous iterations. Hafiz recalled playing titles on the PlayStation 2 era, progressing from GTA III to GTA: Vice City. He noted that as a child, he needed parental supervision to buy the games. Now, using his own adult income, he can purchase the latest installment. Julian Tay, a 34-year-old tech content creator, pre-loaded the game on his PS5 Pro. He worked extra hard to complete all professional duties before Nov 19 to dedicate his time to the new release.

Balancing Entertainment and Daily Life

Not all players are restructuring their entire schedules for the launch. Muhd Fahmie, a 28-year-old tech worker, took annual leave to play on release day and into the weekend. He and friends bought physical editions as keepsakes, though he noted disappointment that boxed versions contained download codes instead of discs. Fitness coach Sam, a 50-year-old father of three, will not take time off. He plans to play only when his family is asleep, acknowledging that adult responsibilities limit his availability. Despite the different approaches, the global excitement remains unmatched in recent gaming history.