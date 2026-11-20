Take-Two Interactive's GTA 6 has generated an estimated $2.36 billion in first-day sales with 24.58 million units sold, nearly tripling GTA 5's record. The company spent over $1 billion on production as investors await PC and online mode plans.

Take-Two Interactive's Grand Theft Auto 6 has shattered sales records with an estimated US$2.36 billion in first-day revenue, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower. The game sold approximately 24.58 million units as of Thursday evening, November 19, the firm estimates.

That revenue figure is nearly three times the roughly US$800 million worth of copies GTA 5 sold on its first day in 2013. GTA 5 had been widely regarded as the best-selling video game in the first 24 hours. The new installment's performance has redefined expectations for the industry. The game follows criminal duo Lucia and Jason's blitz through Vice City.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Launches Worldwide, First New GTA Game in 13 Years

Take-Two CEO Highlights Unprecedented Demand

It has become a global cultural phenomenon for Take-Two, the parent company of developer Rockstar Games. Take-Two is not a household name despite its portfolio of massive hits, including the Red Dead Redemption franchise and the NBA 2K basketball series. The company has remained tight-lipped about GTA 6 demand since pre-orders opened in June. CEO Strauss Zelnick said on Take-Two's earnings call earlier this month that demand has been unprecedented and far exceeding expectations.

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He added that the company tends to avoid claiming success before it occurs. The title is so widely anticipated, consumers appear very, very excited, and all the press so far has been universally positive, Zelnick said. But we still aren't ready to declare victory. Take-Two has shelled out an estimated US$1 billion or more in production costs for GTA 6, making it one of the most expensive entertainment projects ever undertaken.

Promotional Trailers Drive Massive Pre-Orders

Sensor Tower estimates that the game's promotional trailer, GTA 6 Extended Look, on Netflix in August helped drive a sixfold jump in pre-orders. In Miami, which Vice City is based on, the city's NBA team celebrated the release on Wednesday with a Vice City-themed match. In Bangkok, Thailand, a staff member at Bamboo Gaming Center prepared the game for a gamer on release day.

Over the weekend, the company is hosting GTA VI: The Festival, a music show with a star-studded line-up. The event includes Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, hip hop record producer Metro Boomin and rapper Travis Scott. Investors have been waiting to hear from Take-Two about its plans for a PC launch of GTA 6 and an online version rollout. Some industry analysts are expecting the PC launch and online mode in 2027.

The online, multiplayer component of a video game is crucial in turning the title into a recurring revenue engine. Brokerage TD Cowen named Take-Two one of its Best Ideas for 2027. Analyst Doug Creutz is upbeat about the company's financial prospects when the game releases online. He said the potential ceiling for GTA 6's long-term recurrent consumer spending performance is very high.

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Creutz added that when and how big the next GTA Online will be is the most important question for the stock, more so than GTA 6 unit sales.