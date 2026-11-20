Rockstar Games ends years of speculation by releasing full credits for Grand Theft Auto VI, revealing actors like Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke.

Rockstar Games has officially ended years of intense speculation regarding the vocal talent behind its highly anticipated video game title by releasing the full cast credits. This disclosure provides concrete names for the protagonists Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, who have been central figures in promotional materials for the fictional state of Leonida since the game's launch.

Lead Roles Confirmed by Performers

Former NFL player turned actor Dylan Rourke portrays Jason, a character described as a former soldier drawn into the criminal underworld. Manni L. Perez plays Lucia, his partner following her release from prison. The two actors recently appeared together on social media to mark the official reveal, sharing their long-held secret. Rourke and Perez expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with what they described as some of the hardest-working craftspeople in game development.

Also read GTA VI launches worldwide with Metacritic score of 99 and more than 17 million copies sold

Supporting Cast and Celebrity Appearances

The expanded credit list includes a diverse array of talent spanning comedy, music, and traditional acting. Bobby Moynihan, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, voices the character Cal. Stephen Root, who had previously hinted at his involvement, provides the voice for Brian Heder. Other notable performers confirmed in the credits include Taryn Manning, Roselyn Sanchez, and musician Denzel Curry.

NFL Star Tyreek Hill Joins Voice Cast

Sports celebrity Tyreek Hill has confirmed his role in the game, providing the voice for Maleek Rivers. This character is a wide receiver for the fictional Vice City Manatees, a team name that aligns with Hill's real-life Miami connections. The character design reportedly incorporates elements of Hill's public persona, including references to his famous touchdown celebrations. This inclusion marks a significant crossover between professional sports and the gaming industry.

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Radio Stations Feature Major Music Stars

Beyond the main narrative, the game features elaborate radio stations populated by high-profile musicians and comedians. Weird Al Yankovic hosts the Vice City FM station, an '80s music channel, alongside Brigitte Nielsen. Yankovic also contributed original music and wrote in-game commercials, including voices for Burger Shot advertisements. His credit extends to the role of DJ Al and writer.

Extended Media Ecosystem in Leonida

The in-game media landscape includes talk shows hosted by personalities like Charlamagne tha God and Ivy Rivera. The broader soundtrack lineup features artists such as Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, and Lana Del Rey. Actors Jeremy Irons, Keith Richards, and Jason Sudeikis also contribute voices. This approach creates a satirical media ecosystem that mirrors real-world broadcasting, expanding the depth of the fictional world beyond traditional gameplay mechanics.