Grand Theft Auto VI drives strong PS5 sales and lifts Sony shares as global demand outpaces Japan market interest despite high chip costs.

Sony shares rose nearly 3% in Tokyo trading following reports that Grand Theft Auto VI has driven significant revenue for the PlayStation ecosystem. The blockbuster title from Rockstar Games is estimated to account for approximately three-quarters of the franchise's total 17 million global units sold. This strong performance comes as Sony reported selling 2.6 million PlayStation 5 units in the third quarter, signaling robust demand ahead of the game's full rollout.

Global Sales Dominance Drives Sony Stock Rise

Sensor Tower estimates indicate that the majority of the 17 million Grand Theft Auto VI units sold are on PlayStation platforms, significantly outselling competitors like Xbox maker Microsoft. This sales distribution has positively impacted Sony's financial outlook, with analysts predicting that the game's success will ease the hardware decline seen in previous periods. The global enthusiasm for the open-world crime action game has provided a substantial boost to the console maker's market position.

Also read GTA VI launches worldwide with Metacritic score of 99 and more than 17 million copies sold

Japanese Market Remains Niche for Western Crime Titles

Despite the global hype, Japan may not represent a major market for the franchise as Nintendo dominates the local gaming device market. Many Japanese players prefer anime-style games over realistic Western crime titles, a trend confirmed by Toyo Securities analyst Hideki Yasuda. Yasuda noted that current consumption trends in Japan do not align well with this specific genre, limiting the immediate local impact compared to international markets.

Consumer Behavior and Competition in Akihabara

Local consumers in Tokyo's Akihabara electronics district have shown mixed interest in the new release, with some waiting for PC versions and online multiplayer features. Thirty-three-year-old Sorataka Goto cited the exclusivity to PlayStation 5 and Xbox and the absence of online play as reasons for delaying his purchase. Goto instead opted to buy a remake of The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, highlighting the continued strength of Nintendo's intellectual property in the region.

Advertisement

Financial Outlook and Hardware Challenges in 2026

Analysts expect the Grand Theft Auto VI launch to soften the projected decline in PlayStation 5 hardware sales throughout 2026. Bernstein analyst David Dai stated that Sony's profits are modeled materially ahead of Street expectations due to the anticipated impact of the title. This software success is particularly vital as Sony delays the God Of War Laufey release to May 2027 and faces rising memory chip costs driven by the AI boom.

Unprecedented Marketing and Royalty Gains for Sony

Marketing efforts for the Western-made game in Japan have reached unprecedented levels, with large posters featuring characters Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval displayed prominently. Kantan Games founder Serkan Toto observed that while the satirical elements may not fully resonate locally, the global hype is spilling over into the domestic market. Toyo Securities' Yasuda emphasized that Sony is prioritizing software royalties over aggressive hardware sales, suggesting the financial benefits from the game will be enormous despite procurement challenges.