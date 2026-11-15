Guatemala Decrees State of Emergency in Zacapa and Izabal Following Lawmaker Attack

Guatemala declares a 30-day state of emergency in eastern departments after armed assailants killed lawmaker Julio Cesar Portillo and three police officers.

Guatemala n authorities have officially declared a state of emergency in the eastern departments of Zacapa and Izabal, implementing strict security measures and curfews. This decisive administrative action follows a deadly armed confrontation that resulted in the death of lawmaker Julio Cesar Portillo Paz and three police officers. The decree, announced in Guatemala City on November 14, grants expanded powers to security forces to combat organized crime and restore public order in the affected regions. The measures are effective immediately and will remain in force for the next 30 days.

Emergency Powers and Curfew Restrictions

The government decree explicitly bans public gatherings and grants security personnel the authority to disperse crowds by force if necessary. Officials are now permitted to conduct arrests and enter private residences without requiring a judicial warrant. These expanded powers are designed to allow rapid response to criminal activity and to dismantle organized crime networks operating in the area. The restrictions on outdoor assemblies are intended to prevent further violence and protect citizens from crossfire or targeted attacks by armed groups.

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Attack on Julio Cesar Portillo and Officers

The crisis was triggered by a violent incident in Rio Hondo, Zacapa, on November 6, where an armed attack severely wounded Julio Cesar Portillo. The lawmaker was transported to a nearby hospital but ultimately succumbed to his injuries, becoming the latest high-profile victim of cartel violence. Three Guatemalan police officers were also killed during the same assault, highlighting the extreme dangers faced by law enforcement in the region. President Bernardo Arevalo confirmed the fatalities, emphasizing that the attack was a targeted act of violence against state authority.

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US Designates Local Crime Groups as Terrorists

International pressure and diplomatic actions have intensified following the murders in Zacapa. The United States government designated several criminal organizations operating in the Zacapa department as terrorist entities this week. Washington accused these local groups of maintaining direct operational ties to Mexican drug trafficking cartels. These designations aim to disrupt financial flows and enhance cooperation between Guatemalan and American security agencies in combating transnational organized crime.

Government Commitment to Public Safety

The Guatemalan government stated in an official release that it remains fully committed to protecting the lives and safety of families in the affected departments. Officials emphasized that the state of emergency is a necessary tool to ensure peace and security for the local population. Authorities did not immediately identify the specific individuals or groups responsible for the shooting of Portillo and the officers. However, the timing of the attack coincides with heightened concerns regarding the growing influence of organized crime in eastern Guatemala.