Gucci Strips Times Square for Demna’s Cruise 2027 Show: Cindy Crawford, Tom Brady Join Spectacle

Gucci transformed New York’s Times Square into a runway for Demna’s first Cruise collection, with Cindy Crawford and Tom Brady joining the spectacle as parent company Kering seeks to revive its struggling flagship label.

Gucci transformed New York’s Times Square into a runway for Demna ’s first Cruise collection, with Cindy Crawford and Tom Brady joining the spectacle as parent company Kering seeks to revive its flagship brand.

Demna, Gucci’s creative director, expressed that the collection feels like a homecoming for the brand. Former U.S. football player Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Cindy Crawford were among the models who donned Demna’s variety of styles, reflecting the plurality of styles that intersect like the streets of the city. The Cruise collections are now often presented in locations that allow brands to link their designs to a geographic narrative, staged in addition to the biannual fashion calendar.

Christian Dior also unveiled its Cruise collection in Los Angeles this month, following Demna’s runway debut for the house in Milan in February. The Georgian designer spent a decade at Kering’s Balenciaga brand before taking over as Gucci’s creative director in July last year, stepping into a role previously held for two years by designer Sabato De Sarno. Kering’s new CEO, Luca De Meo, has pledged to more than double the luxury group’s operating profit margin and boost Gucci’s appeal





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Gucci Cruise 2027 Times Square Kering Demna Designer Sabato De Sarno Cindy Crawford Paris Hilton Tom Brady Christian Dior Kering CEO Luca De Meo

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