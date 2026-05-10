Guide Left Behind as Mount Dukono Erupts, Leaving 2 Singaporeans Behind

Mr Reza Selang, a mountain guide from Ternate, was caught off guard when Mount Dukono erupted, leaving two Singaporeans behind. He was operating a drone when rocks and burning debris shot into the air, and he ran uphill to join his friend who had collapsed. The two men tried to drag the injured climber away from the crater but were pinned by a large boulder. Unable to move the rocks, Mr Reza was forced to leave them behind and run down the mountain to safety.

Mr Reza Selang, 35, the head guide who took the nine Singaporeans up Mount Dukono in Indonesia , was caught off guard when the volcano erupted.

He was operating a drone when rocks and burning debris shot into the air, and he ran uphill to join his friend who had collapsed. The two men tried to drag the injured climber away from the crater but were pinned by a large boulder. Unable to move the rocks, Mr Reza was forced to leave them behind and run down the mountain to safety. The injured climber regained consciousness but could not stand.

The incident occurred on May 8, 2026, and Mr Reza was taken to the hospital for treatment of burns on his legs. He was questioned overnight by police and released on May 9. The investigation is ongoing, and Mr Reza remains haunted by the memory of leaving his friends behind





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