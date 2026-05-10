Guide to understanding breathlessness and potential causes

Breathlessness can be a sign of various conditions, such as age-related lung function decline, underlying lung diseases, cardiac conditions, and even non-lung-related issues. This article provides guidance on distinguishing normal age-related changes from more serious causes, including symptoms to look out for.

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Like running for the MRT, being told to give a last-minute presentation, or simply getting up from the chair once you're past a certain age. `Some degree of breathlessness during physical exertion is normal. The key consideration is how quickly you recover and whether the response is proportionate to the activity,` said Dr Aneez DB Ahmed, the director and a senior consultant surgeon at International Centre For Thoracic Surgery, Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Centre.

As a guide, you should be able to revert to your normal breathing rate within a few minutes after mild to moderate exertion, said Dr Ahmed





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Breathlessness Causes Age-Related Lung Function Decline Underglying Lung Diseases Cardiac Conditions Non-Lung-Related Issues

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