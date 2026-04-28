Guinness 0.0 in Saudi Arabia Sparks Halal Debate in Malaysia

The sighting of alcohol-free Guinness in Saudi Arabia has triggered a heated discussion in Malaysia regarding halal certification, religious sensitivities, and the permissibility of products from alcohol-producing companies.

The recent sighting of Guinness 0.0, an alcohol-free stout, on shelves in Saudi Arabia n supermarkets has ignited a considerable debate in Malaysia , sparking discussions about religious sensitivities, halal certification, and differing interpretations of permissible consumption.

The initial stir was caused by a Malaysian sharing a photograph of the product in a store located in Madinah, the second holiest city in Islam, prompting concern and, in some cases, outrage. While Saudi Arabia maintains a strict prohibition on alcohol, the sale of beverages certified at 0.0% alcohol by volume (ABV) is permitted, leading to the availability of Guinness 0.0.

This has become a focal point for Malaysian social media users, with reactions ranging from lighthearted jokes about the '100% alcohol-free' label to more serious concerns about its potential acceptance within Malaysia's halal standards. The core of the debate revolves around the concept of 'halal,' which dictates what is permissible for Muslims. Many Malaysians questioned whether Guinness 0.0, despite containing no alcohol, would be considered halal due to its origin and production process.

Concerns were raised that even if the beverage itself is alcohol-free, it may not be produced in a factory certified as adhering to halal standards, a common requirement for imported food and beverages. This issue echoes past controversies in Malaysia, including debates over dining in restaurants without halal certification and the tragic incident involving a drunk Malay military officer whose actions resulted in a fatal car crash.

The latter case served as a stark reminder of the religious prohibition ('haram') against alcohol consumption for Muslims. The availability of Guinness 0.0 in Saudi Arabia, even in a non-alcoholic form, appears to challenge some deeply held beliefs and sensitivities within the Malaysian community, prompting a re-examination of what constitutes acceptable consumption. The discussion extends beyond the purely religious aspect, touching upon perceptions of double standards and the influence of foreign products.

Some Malaysians pointed out that a similar non-alcoholic stout, branded as Guinness Malta, is already available in Malaysia, raising questions about why a product with the Guinness name, even without alcohol, might be viewed differently. Others expressed a firm stance that any product originating from a company known for producing alcoholic beverages, such as Guinness or Heineken, is inherently forbidden, regardless of its alcohol content.

This perspective highlights a broader concern about the potential normalization of alcohol-related brands within a Muslim-majority society. The incident has also inadvertently sparked unrelated conversations online, including observations about political figures using public transport and the closure of a popular department store, demonstrating the interconnectedness of social media discussions and the tendency for unrelated events to become intertwined in the digital sphere. The situation underscores the complex interplay between religious beliefs, cultural norms, and consumer choices in a globalized world





IndependentSG / 🏆 2. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaysia Saudi Arabia Guinness Halal Alcohol Religion Islam Madinah Non-Alcoholic Social Media

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysia's Food Insecurity Crisis: A Growing Threat to Low-Income Families and ChildrenRising food prices in Malaysia are disproportionately impacting the B40 income group, leading to difficult trade-offs and long-term consequences for children's development and future opportunities. The situation is exacerbated by economic shocks and potential subsidy reductions.

Read more »

AI adoption rises in Malaysia, but worker readiness remains uneven%

Read more »

Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib withdraws appeal on house arrest, local media reportsKUALA LUMPUR — Jailed former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has withdrawn his appeal against a court ruling denying his request to serve the remainder of his sentence at home, local media The Edge reported on Monday (April 27), citing court documents.

Read more »

A 'pigs tale' is going viral in Malaysia but for the wrong reasons, draws debate%

Read more »

Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib withdraws appeal on house arrest, local media reportsThe ex-premier launched a legal bid for home detention after his sentence was halved by a pardons board decision chaired by Malaysia's former king in 2024.

Read more »

Malaysia Rocked by Corruption Allegations Ahead of Anti-Graft Chief AppointmentA viral video containing serious accusations against Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his former political secretary has surfaced in Malaysia, coinciding with the impending appointment of a new anti-graft chief. The allegations involve illicit fund transfers and potential links to Turkish nationality. The MACC has also frozen the bank accounts of fashion brand Padini as part of an ongoing investigation.

Read more »