Gwenda Fong Appointed New Chief of Singapore's Cyber Security Agency, Succeeding David Koh

Singapore's Cyber Security Agency (CSA) will have a new chief executive as Gwenda Fong takes over from founding leader David Koh on July 1, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information announced. The transition marks a new chapter for the agency.

Gwenda Fong, 48, will assume the role of chief executive of the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and Commissioner of Cybersecurity , effective July 1.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) announced the appointment on Wednesday, June 17. Fong, previously the deputy secretary for digital society and development at MDDI, brings over 20 years of public sector experience in technology, security, and social policy. She replaces David Koh, 61, who has led the agency since its inception in 2015 and served as Commissioner of Cybersecurity since 2018.

In her prior position, Fong oversaw Singapore's development of an inclusive and safe digital society and contributed to the digital society strategy supporting Smart Nation 2.0. From 2022 to 2023, as assistant chief executive of strategy, plans and digital readiness at the Infocomm Media Development Authority, she led strategy and research units and drove digital adoption programs.

Fong is returning to CSA, where she served from 2017 to 2022 as senior director for strategy and planning and later as assistant chief executive for policy and corporate development. She was instrumental in drafting the Cybersecurity Act, the 2021 cybersecurity strategy refresh, and raising CSA's domestic and international profile. MDDI also recognized outgoing chief David Koh's contributions, highlighting his leadership in establishing Singapore's cybersecurity framework, the Cybersecurity Act (2018, 2024), and strategies for AI security and quantum-safe migration.

Koh founded the Singapore International Cyber Week in 2016, cementing the nation's reputation as a global thought leader. MDDI Permanent Secretary Chng Kai Fong praised Koh's visionary leadership and foundations for CSA's future success





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