H&M Restructuring Exercise Involves Moving Southeast Asia HQ, Asking Staff to Reapply for Roles

Swedish fashion retailer H&M is restructuring its East Asia regional market, including Singapore, by moving its Southeast Asia headquarters from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur. Staff are being asked to reapply for 178 available roles, including four in Singapore. The process involves a staff 'calibration' exercise and interviews until June 19. Uncertainty and anxiety among employees due to the drawn-out process. Relocation may be considered based on compensation details. NTUC-affiliated unions offer assistance and resources to help members transition to new job opportunities.

In a restructuring exercise, H&M moves its Southeast Asia headquarters from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur , asking staff to reapply for 178 available roles , including four in Singapore .

Employees face 'mutual separation' if unsuccessful. The process involves a staff 'calibration' exercise and interviews until June 19. Uncertainty and anxiety among employees due to the drawn-out process. Relocation may be considered based on compensation details.

Lawyer Terence Seah clarifies that no conclusions about entitlements can be made from the term 'mutual separation'. NTUC-affiliated unions offer assistance and resources to help members transition to new job opportunities





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H&M Restructuring Southeast Asia Headquarters Kuala Lumpur Singapore Available Roles Mutual Separation Staff 'Calibration' Exercise Interviews Uncertainty Anxiety Compensation Details NTUC-Affiliated Unions Assistance Resources Transition To New Job Opportunities Financial Support

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