HABAS Steel Plant Explosion in Aliaga Kills 18, Sparks Turkey Safety Protests

A November 9 blast at the HABAS steel plant in Aliaga, Izmir, killed 18 people, prompting detentions, labour protests and calls for a parliamentary inquiry.

A deadly blast at the HABAS steel plant in Aliaga, Turkey, killed 18 people on November 9 and injured about a dozen more. The explosion, at one of Turkey's top steel producers in the industrial district about 35km from the western port city of Izmir, has sparked growing anger over the scale of the tragedy and the plant's safety record.

Families of the dead spent the night of November 9 waiting for identification, which was still under way on November 10. Investigators detained HABAS chairman Mehmet Rustu Basaran in Istanbul as they probed the explosion, while labour groups called a series of protests over workplace safety.

Also read HABAS Steel Plant Explosion in Aliaga, Turkey, Kills 17 People

How the HABAS Steel Plant Blast Killed 18 Workers

Forensic investigators found that the victims died from burns so severe they caused carbonisation, according to deputy Justice Minister Can Tuncay, who spoke to reporters at the plant. Because the bodies were too badly damaged for visual identification, authorities said identification was being carried out through DNA analysis.

Rescuers later found the body of another worker at the plant, raising the death toll to 18, the IHA news agency reported. Survivors described the blast as feeling like an earthquake when it tore through the HABAS steel factory in Aliaga.

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Relatives gathered outside the forensic institute in Aliaga, saying they had waited all night to learn whether their loved ones had been identified so they could be laid to rest. Many families were still waiting for confirmation on the morning of November 10.

Detentions and Competing Views on HABAS Safety

Investigators detained Mehmet Rustu Basaran in Istanbul, media reports said, just hours after Can Tuncay said Basaran was one of 11 people slated for arrest alongside senior plant officials. Authorities have not publicly confirmed the charges against the other officials.

Sevval Ozcelik, whose 25-year-old brother Kaan Ozcelik had worked at HABAS as a mechanical engineer for just three months, said she would not rest until those responsible were found. She told journalists at Aliaga hospital that the people responsible would answer for the deaths, one by one.

Workers' groups say HABAS has a chequered safety record. The left-wing Evrensel newspaper reported that at least 11 workers had died at the plant over the past decade.

Tulay Hatimogullari, co-chair of DEM, Turkey's third party, visited the site and described the deaths as a workplace murder rather than an accident. She demanded the resignation of the labour minister, the industry minister and top safety officials.

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Protests and Next Steps After the Aliaga Blast

Labour rights groups called for three protests on the evening of November 10, one in Aliaga and two others in Istanbul and Ankara. The protests came as anger over the deadly blast continued to grow across the country.

The main opposition Yeni Parti has demanded a full parliamentary inquiry into the explosion and possible workplace safety failures, the ANKA news agency reported. The demand puts the plant's oversight and the conduct of officials under national scrutiny.

Turan Ilbay, 40, a HABAS truck driver who had worked at the plant for 23 years, escaped the blast but went back inside to look for colleagues. He was so traumatised by what he saw that he set himself alight outside the factory's main gates on the evening of November 10, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

Ilbay was taken to Izmir City hospital, where he remained in intensive care. A provincial health directorate spokeswoman identified him, and his condition was described as critical.