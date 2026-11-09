HABAS Steel Plant Explosion in Aliaga, Turkey, Kills 17 People

A blast at the HABAS steel plant in Aliaga, near Izmir, killed 17 people, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to determine who is responsible.

An explosion tore through the HABAS steel plant in Aliaga, Turkey, on November 9, 2026, killing 17 people. The blast occurred around midday local time at the HABAS Demir Celik factory, about 60 km north of the port city of Izmir, officials said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he wants the cause established. Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu later raised the death toll to 17 after one of the critically injured people died of his injuries.

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Aliaga Boiler Replacement Blast Mechanism Explained

The explosion happened during a boiler replacement operation, according to Izmir governor Suleyman Elban. He said an overhead crane collapsed into a large industrial furnace used in the liquid steel casting process.

Yasin Cetiner, a 52-year-old worker, told AFP that the crane rope broke. He said about 120 tonnes of liquid steel then fell onto the furnace.

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Cetiner said water-cooled panels inside the furnace caused the molten steel to set off a hydrogen explosion when it contacted the water beneath it. Footage from the site showed a huge cloud of thick smoke rising as flames appeared to engulf a tall structure.

HABAS Safety Record Draws Competing Claims

HABAS, a privately owned conglomerate, is one of Turkey's top steel producers. Workers' groups say the company has a chequered safety record.

The leftist DEM party said the workers' massacre in Aliaga is unacceptable. It said several workers had already lost their lives at the site earlier in the year as a result of negligence, and it called for the causes of the explosion to be brought to light transparently.

DEM said its co-chair Tulay Haimogullari would visit the site on the morning of November 10, 2026, and hold a news conference. The left-wing Evrensel daily reported that at least 11 workers had died at the plant over the past decade.

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The Labour Party, a small Marxist faction, said November 9 was the third time in three weeks that workers had lost their lives at HABAS. Oktay Turk, spokesman for the Aegean Workers Collective, told AFP that the HABAS management's blind greed for profit had caused the disaster and that those responsible must be brought to justice.

Impact on Workers and Next Steps in Aliaga

Relatives of the dead and injured gathered outside the Aliaga hospital, where the wounded were being treated, while waiting for information. Evrensel reported that anti-riot police were deployed outside the hospital and had blocked access to the site.

Evrensel also said the brother of one of the people who died had set himself alight outside the factory in protest, and onlookers took him to hospital. It was not immediately clear what condition he was in, and an AFP correspondent described the atmosphere outside the hospital and factory as very tense.

Two representatives of the Aegean Workers Collective were arrested outside the hospital while trying to make a statement about workplace safety, a group spokesman said. Angry workers have called for a protest over work safety issues at a square in Aliaga on the evening of November 10, 2026, under the banner 'Enough is enough, we do not want to die!'