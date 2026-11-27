Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship Cloud One computing platform, prompting disruption, pausing application migrations, and drawing in Cyber Command to assess the damage. The intrusion was discovered within the past month during upgrade work.

Hackers have breached the US Air Force's flagship cloud computing platform, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a development that could jeopardise a vast swathe of sensitive tactical, personnel and logistics data.

The intrusion at Cloud One was discovered within the past month or so during work to upgrade the system, two of the people said. The discovery has led to disruption across the platform. Reuters could not establish the identity of the hackers, the full scope of the intrusion or whether any data had been stolen.

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In a statement to Reuters, the Air Force said it does not comment on the security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. The statement added that the service continuously takes prudent measures to protect Department of the Air Force information, systems and mission capabilities. Cloud One is among the US military's biggest cloud platforms, according to two of the sources.

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Cloud One platform and its applications

Initiated in 2017, Cloud One was meant to serve as a one-stop shop for the Air Force's IT needs. It combines the resources of four operators - Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet - to power scores of applications including ones that manage personnel data and pay or logistics and maintenance. Among them are the Air Force's Cloud-Based Command and Control, which collates air defence radar and other data feeds from across North America.

Another is the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations around the world. SAIC was the prime contractor for Cloud One until 2025, when Leidos took over. SAIC did not respond to a request seeking comment. Leidos referred questions to the Air Force.

A breach here is a big deal, one of the sources said. Investigators have called in Cyber Command, the US military's cyber force, to assess the damage, one of the sources said. The discovery of the hack led to a range of disruption. Two of the sources, along with a fourth person familiar with the matter, said that efforts to migrate back-office applications to Cloud One, a longstanding military priority, have been paused.

Investigation and service disruptions

Updates to applications already running on Cloud One were blocked, leaving Air Force personnel unable to apply fixes just as a new batch of serious software vulnerabilities has been disclosed across the technology industry. A fifth source said that some users had their administrator rights revoked. All five sources spoke on condition of anonymity. One source said that the cyber intruders exploited a software vulnerability to reach the control plane.

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That person likened the control plane to a universal remote, as intruders in theory could leverage their access to check the operational status of military aircraft or the movement of spare parts. It was unclear whether the hackers did so in this case. News of the breach comes amid heightened anxiety over AI-powered intrusions, a particularly serious problem for cloud-based networks because of the ability of AI models to swiftly detect weaknesses across wide surface areas.

Broader cyber threats facing US

The US government already has been dealing with the fallout from at least six other recently disclosed cyber incidents. Those include two at the FBI, a previous hack of Pentagon data, a recent leak of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, a breach affecting at least two spy agencies and a hack at the Treasury Department. Cloud One has long been in the crosshairs of hackers.

In a 2023 commentary carried by the online publication FedScoop, Cloud One's leadership touted what they called a 100 per cent success rate in beating back what they said was a staggering number of attempts to penetrate the platform.