Hai Khim Engineering Pte. Ltd. secures Team of the Year at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026 for its pivot to electric vehicle infrastructure.

Hai Khim Engineering Pte. Ltd. has secured the Team of the Year award in the Automotive & Transport Equipment category at the Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026. This recognition celebrates the engineering firm's successful strategic pivot from traditional electrical contracting to becoming a leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Singapore.

Strategic Pivot to EV Infrastructure

The leadership team comprising Seet Kok Heng, Ricky Ong, and Zion Seet directed the company to redirect its resources toward the electric mobility sector when local infrastructure demand was still nascent. Under their guidance, the firm established early supplier ties with global charger manufacturers including Autel Energy and ABB.

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These partnerships were complemented by collaborations with prominent automotive brands such as Tesla, Porsche, BYD, and Zeekr. Through this operational shift, the company rebuilt its revenue base from solely construction-linked electrical services to a portfolio driven almost entirely by charging installations.

The technical workforce secured a BCA ME05 L5 licence in electrical engineering to support these new operations. This credential allowed them to deploy thousands of charging points nationwide, directly supporting national targets under the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

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Operational Excellence and Partnerships

Delivery performance was a key factor in the firm's recognition, leading Autel Energy to select the contractor as its preferred partner in Singapore. This commercial collaboration has expanded to include a joint regional showcase initiative targeting Southeast Asian infrastructure development.

Engineers, site supervisors, and field electricians carried out the transition across multiple project sites. They established practical installation capacity without moving away from fundamental engineering standards. Their joint efforts turned an unproven market segment into the central driver of business growth.

Award Context and Industry Impact

The Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards honours visionary executives, innovators, and high-performing teams. The programme also recognizes initiatives that champion diversity, inclusion, employee engagement, and workplace wellbeing. The awards are presented by Singapore Business Review Magazine.

The firm's achievement highlights a broader trend in Singapore's economy where specialized engineering firms are adapting to green technology demands. By focusing on electric mobility infrastructure, Hai Khim Engineering has positioned itself at the forefront of the region's energy transition.

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Future Outlook and Regional Expansion

The expansion of the partnership with Autel Energy signals continued growth beyond domestic borders. The joint regional showcase initiative aims to influence infrastructure development throughout Southeast Asia.

This strategic move ensures that the company remains relevant as Singapore and neighboring countries increase their investments in sustainable transport solutions. The team's ability to adapt to changing market conditions serves as a model for other traditional engineering firms.