Haidilao Introduces Pig Blood Curd to Singapore Hot‑Pot Menus

Singapore's Haidilao adds pig blood curd to its menu nationwide, offering a limited‑time half‑price promotion as the ingredient returns after 27 years.

The popular Chinese hot‑pot chain Haidilao announced that a new ingredient will soon be available at all of its Singapore locations. Starting on 28 May, diners will be able to add pig blood curd to their hot‑pot pots, a specialty that has been absent from the local market for nearly three decades.

The addition comes after the Singapore Food Agency gave the green light to import heat‑treated pork blood products from Thailand's Bangkhla Pig Slaughterhouse, confirming that the product meets the country’s rigorous food‑safety standards. At regular Haidilao outlets the portion of pig blood curd will be priced at six Singapore dollars plus tax, while the flagship restaurant in Marina Bay Sands will charge eight dollars plus tax for the same serving.

To mark the introduction, the chain is launching a limited‑time promotion that halves the price of the item. From 28 May until 30 June, customers can enjoy a portion of the curd for three dollars plus tax at standard locations and four dollars plus tax at the Marina Bay Sands venue, subject to availability. The discount is intended to encourage patrons to try the delicacy while supplies last.

Pig blood curd, also known as blood tofu, is prized for its silky, gelatinous texture and its ability to soak up the rich, simmering broth of a hot‑pot. Nutritionists note that the product is a good source of iron and high‑quality protein, making it a practical addition for those seeking a nutrient‑dense component in their meal.

Its return to Singapore marks the first time the ingredient has been legally sold since 1999, when local regulations effectively banned the import of raw pork blood. The recent safety clearance, following comprehensive testing and heat‑treatment protocols, has reassured both authorities and consumers that the product can be enjoyed without health concerns.

With the promotional period now underway, Haidilao hopes the novelty will attract both long‑time hot‑pot enthusiasts and curious newcomers, potentially re‑establishing pig blood curd as a staple on Singapore’s dining tables





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