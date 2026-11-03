Hailey Bieber Reveals PMDD Diagnosis and Rhode Donates to Women's Health

Hailey Bieber opens up about her postpartum PMDD battle as her brand Rhode announces a major donation to support women's health research gaps.

Hailey Bieber has disclosed a private health struggle involving premenstrual dysphoric disorder ( PMDD) following the birth of her first child. The model turned makeup entrepreneur welcomed her son, Jack, with husband Justin Bieber in 2024. She revealed that the postpartum period triggered severe symptoms associated with the condition.

PMDD is a serious health condition that causes intense emotional and physical distress in the weeks leading up to a menstrual period. Bieber shared that she experienced significant difficulties after childbirth but found comfort in discussing her experience publicly to reduce feelings of isolation.

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Postpartum Health Struggles Exposed

Bieber spoke to WWD about the challenges she faced after becoming a mother for the first time. She explained that the lack of public conversation and scientific research surrounding PMDD made her journey particularly difficult. She noted that open dialogue helps individuals feel less alone in their struggles.

The model emphasized the importance of identifying shared experiences among women facing similar health issues. She believes that discussing these topics openly transforms the experience from a lonely journey into a collective effort for understanding and support. Her comments highlight the need for greater awareness regarding postpartum mental and physical health.

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Advocacy For Under Researched Conditions

Bieber expressed a strong commitment to highlighting women's health issues, noting that many conditions remain under-researched. She mentioned that her sister suffers from PCOS, a condition that affects hormonal balance and menstrual cycles. Additionally, she stated that numerous friends battle endometriosis and other specific women's health challenges.

The model described pregnancy and childbirth as intense and special journeys that involve complex physiological changes. She expressed frustration with the current state of medical research, citing a lack of awareness and insufficient conversation about these conditions. Her advocacy aims to address these gaps through personal storytelling and public engagement.

Rhode Beauty Financial Contribution Announced

These personal revelations coincide with a significant corporate announcement from Bieber's beauty brand, Rhode. The company, which was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in 2025, confirmed plans to donate five million dollars to the Foundation For Women's Health. This non-profit research fund is dedicated to closing longstanding gaps in women's health research.

The donation will be distributed across a three-year period to support various research initiatives. The partnership represents a substantial financial commitment to addressing the gender equity gap in medical science. The funds will target studies that have historically received less attention or funding.

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Impact On Future Research And Policy

Katy Brodsky Falco, the founder and executive director of the Foundation For Women's Health, commented on the partnership. She stated that the five million dollar gift sends a strong message to young women who are the next generation of leaders. The donation aims to signal that the longstanding gender equity gap in health research is not acceptable.

The collaboration between Rhode and the foundation seeks to empower mothers, athletes, and change makers through better health data. By funding research, the initiative hopes to improve outcomes for women dealing with PMDD, endometriosis, and other conditions. This move underscores the growing intersection between celebrity advocacy and systemic change in healthcare.