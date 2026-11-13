Hajime Moriyasu to Step Down as Japan Coach After November 17 Singapore Friendly

Japan Football Association confirms Hajime Moriyasu will resign as national team head coach effective immediately following the match against Paraguay in Singapore.

Japan's national football team head coach Hajime Moriyasu will officially resign from his position next week, marking the end of his historic tenure as the longest-serving manager in the country's soccer history. The Japan Football Association confirmed on November 13 that Moriyasu's final match in charge will be the friendly against Paraguay on November 17 in Singapore. This decision follows the abrupt postponement of the upcoming Asian Cup tournament due to regional security concerns and exceptional circumstances involving Houthi attacks.

Reasons Behind Asian Cup Postponement

The Asian Football Confederation announced last week that the tournament originally scheduled for January in Saudi Arabia would be pushed back to December 2027. This significant delay was necessitated by exceptional circumstances in the region, specifically citing Houthi attacks on the host country. The uncertainty surrounding the tournament's timeline left Moriyasu in limbo regarding his future with the national team, with JFA chiefs previously declining to clarify when a coaching handover would occur.

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Moriyasu's Final Matches and Schedule Changes

Moriyasu's farewell series consists of two international friendlies in Singapore, where Japan will face Brazil on November 14 and Paraguay on November 17. Prior to these games, the JFA had planned a warm-up match in Osaka on December 30 against an unnamed opponent. However, JFA President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto stated that the new schedule forced the decision to cancel the Osaka fixture. Miyamoto noted that while the team had made thorough preparations, the post-Asian Cup schedule required immediate adjustments to the national team's plans.

Leadership Transition and Official Statements

JFA President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto emphasized that the association viewed the cancelled warm-up game as an important opportunity to strengthen the squad. He explained that the decision to halt preparations for the December 30 match was driven by the necessity to align with the national team's updated schedule following the Asian Cup postponement. The Japan Football Association has now formally announced that Moriyasu will step down after the Singapore fixtures, bringing a definitive close to his era as head coach.

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Trophy-Winning Legacy and Career Highlights

Moriyasu leaves behind a legacy defined by significant upsets and consistent progress. He led Japan to shock victories over powerhouse nations Germany and Spain, proving the team's competitive ability on the global stage. During his tenure, he guided the squad to the round of 16 at the most recent World Cup held in North America, where they advanced to the last 32. His strategic approach and ability to develop talent have solidified his status as a pivotal figure in Japanese soccer history.

Next Steps and Future Implications

With Moriyasu's resignation effective immediately following the November 17 match, the Japan Football Association faces the task of appointing a new head coach. The organization must now navigate the post-tournament period without its long-term leader, shifting focus to player development and squad evaluation. The cancellation of the Osaka warm-up and the confirmation of Moriyasu's departure signal a major transition point for Japanese football as it prepares for future international competitions.