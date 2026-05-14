Halal-British Restaurant The Mad Sailors Returns After Four-Year Break

The Mad Sailors, a halal-British restaurant that closed in 2022 after operating for six years, has reopened its original space at Haji Lane on May 8. The restaurant has shifted its focus to offering fish and chips, with no other mains on the menu aside from the Hoke Fish and Chips ($15.90) and Halibut Fish and Chips ($18.90). Side dishes include British classics such as Clam Chowder ($9.90), crispy Brussels Sprouts ($8.90), a Pickle Platter ($6.90) with briny gherkins, pickled onions, and quail eggs, as well as Butter Beer ($8.90). The Mad Sailors first hinted at the reopening last month, posting an Instagram reel of its storefront with the caption: 'Hello, it's been a while.' The restaurant had closed in 2022 after operating for six years. In its closure announcement, The Mad Sailors reassured customers that it would return. One commented: 'Oh my god! You guys are back for good? Missed your fish and chips! Excited much!' Another said: 'Can't wait.' The Mad Sailors was first opened in 2016 by local F&B brand The Black Hole Group, which also operates several other popular dining concepts in Singapore such as Tipo Pasta Bar and The Granary.

After a four-year break, halal-British restaurant The Mad Sailors has returned to its original space at Haji Lane on May 8. The restaurant has shifted its focus to offering fish and chips , with no other mains on the menu aside from the Hoke Fish and Chips ($15.90) and Halibut Fish and Chips ($18.90).

Side dishes include British classics such as Clam Chowder ($9.90), crispy Brussels Sprouts ($8.90), a Pickle Platter ($6.90) with briny gherkins, pickled onions, and quail eggs, as well as Butter Beer ($8.90). The Mad Sailors first hinted at the reopening last month, posting an Instagram reel of its storefront with the caption: 'Hello, it's been a while.

' The restaurant had closed in 2022 after operating for six years. In its closure announcement, The Mad Sailors reassured customers that it would return. One commented: 'Oh my god! You guys are back for good?

Missed your fish and chips! Excited much!

' Another said: 'Can't wait. ' The Mad Sailors was first opened in 2016 by local F&B brand The Black Hole Group, which also operates several other popular dining concepts in Singapore such as Tipo Pasta Bar and The Granary. Address: 778 North Bridge Road, Singapore 19874





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Mad Sailors Halal-British Restaurant Fish And Chips British Classics Pickle Platter Butter Beer

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Scary': Motorcycle-sized sinkhole opens up near mall in KLA sinkhole the size of a motorcycle opened up on a busy road in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (May 11).A video shared on Threads by Arifizyani shows water pouring into the sinkhole.Another dashcam footage shows a car driver’s close shave when his vehicle passed over the same spot moments before the sinkhole forms.'Be careful if you pass this road today...

Read more »

British cruise ship docked in Bordeaux after elderly passenger death and upset stomachs for passengers on boardAbout 50 people on a British cruise ship showed symptoms of stomach issues, despite initial tests ruling out an outbreak of norovirus. Despite health officials' reassurance, 1,700 passengers and crew were confined in Bordeaux, after an elderly passenger of Indian origin died.

Read more »

King Charles unveils government agenda as UK PM Starmer faces leadership crisisKing Charles III has set out the British government's legislative programme to Parliament, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces growing calls to resign. The plan focuses on strengthening economic, energy and national security amid an "increasingly dangerous and volatile world".

Read more »

French Authorities Allow Asymptomatic Passengers to Leave British Cruise Ship Amidst Outbreak WorryFollowing an outbreak of gastrointestinal illnesses on a British cruise ship in Bordeaux, French authorities allowed asymptomatic passengers to leave the vessel amidst growing concern over a mysterious hantavirus outbreak on another Dutch cruise ship.

Read more »