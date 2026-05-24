Half of Singapore's Eight-Year-Olds Have Used AI Tools, with Sharp Rise in Usage among Older Children

A study examining AI usage among children in Singapore revealed that more than half of eight-year-olds have used AI tools. Usage increased sharply as children grew older, with nearly nine in ten using AI by age thirteen.

More than half of eight-year-olds in Singapore have used artificial intelligence (AI) tools, and usage among children aged 10 and 13 has skyrocketed. The study aimed to examine how children's AI usage patterns are linked to family socioeconomic status .

The findings indicate that AI tools are increasingly embedded in children's daily lives, and there is a need to pay closer attention to how they are engaging with AI. Children aged eight to nine were categorized as 'gaming-dominant' and 'studying and gaming-dominant,' while slightly more than 20% used AI tools less than once a week.

The study also showed that children from families with higher socioeconomic status were not necessarily more likely to adopt AI tools or use them for academic purposes, which highlights the importance of AI literacy among primary school students, their parents, and educators





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Artificial Intelligence Children Singapore AI Usage Patterns Socioeconomic Status Early Adoption Gaming-Dominant Studying And Gaming-Dominant Low-AI Users High Multi-Purpose Users Educational AI Tools Primary School Students AI Literacy Parents Educators Safeguarding Online

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