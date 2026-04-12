Hamas Delegation to Meet Egyptian Mediators to Address Alleged Israeli Ceasefire Violations

A Hamas delegation will meet with Egyptian mediators in Cairo to discuss alleged Israeli violations of the Gaza ceasefire. The meeting aims to address ongoing breaches, implement remaining provisions of the agreement, and press for greater humanitarian aid and border access. The talks come amid continued violence and accusations from both sides.

A Hamas delegation is preparing for crucial talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo on Sunday, April 12th, to address the ongoing violations of the Gaza ceasefire allegedly perpetrated by Israel . Two officials from the Palestinian group confirmed this development, highlighting the persistent instability in the Palestinian territory despite the truce that officially commenced in October.

The ceasefire, supported by the United States, aimed to bring an end to a devastating two-year war that ravaged the densely populated enclave of 2.2 million residents. The meeting underscores the fragility of the peace agreement and the urgent need to address the concerns raised by both sides. \The Hamas official, speaking anonymously due to lack of authorization to publicly comment, revealed that the delegation's primary focus will be to halt Israeli violations and ensure the full implementation of the remaining provisions outlined in the first phase of the agreement. They will present a comprehensive set of demands, including the cessation of all truce violations by Israel, the dismantling of Israeli military positions within Gaza, the complete reopening of border crossings to facilitate the free movement of people and goods, and an increased flow of humanitarian aid into the territory. Furthermore, the delegation is expected to push for the entry of a US-established Gaza administrative body, comprised of Palestinian technocrats, to assume governance responsibilities within the enclave. This body, a key component of the US-brokered peace plan, aims to stabilize the region and facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable future. A second Hamas official added that parallel discussions with other Palestinian factions would also be held in Cairo, broadening the scope of the negotiations. The escalation in violence, even after the ceasefire was implemented, makes this meeting critical.\The situation remains volatile, with both sides trading accusations of breaching the truce. Recent reports from the territory's civil defence agency, operating under Hamas authority, indicated that Israeli airstrikes in a northern district resulted in the deaths of seven people on Saturday. The Israeli military, in response, stated that the strikes targeted an armed terrorist cell. They claimed that these militants had approached the Yellow Line, the de facto boundary that divides Gaza into two distinct zones, one under Israeli military control and the other under Hamas control. The Gaza health ministry, whose figures are deemed reliable by the United Nations, reports that at least 749 Palestinians have been killed since the truce began. Limited media access and restrictions within Gaza have made it difficult for independent verification of casualty figures or in-depth coverage of the ongoing conflict. This underscores the challenges of reporting in an active conflict zone and highlights the importance of transparency and unbiased reporting. The second phase of the US-brokered peace plan, announced in January, includes the establishment of a 20,000-strong International Stabilisation Force, to which several countries have committed troops, further demonstrating the international community's commitment to finding a lasting solution





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