Hand Sculptures Create Lasting Memories for ICU Families at Singapore Hospital

Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurses help ICU patients and families craft hand sculptures as a compassionate initiative to preserve final memories and provide comfort during end-of-life care.

In the Intensive Care Unit ( ICU ) of Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), a poignant initiative helps patients and their families create enduring memories through hand sculpture s.

The practice, which began in 2025 as a gesture of compassion, was highlighted in a recent Facebook post featuring Sumini, an ICU patient, and her family. The process involves a family member tightly holding the patient's hand while a nurse assists with a molding mixture. Even after the molds are set, the physical connection often continues, as was the case with Sumini and her husband Jumaat, who have been together for over 50 years.

The nurses then handle the sculpture, creating a lasting keepsake. Sumini's daughter expressed that the sculpture serves as a "lasting symbol of togetherness," a tangible reminder of her mother's presence. The hospital emphasized that the activity transforms the daunting ICU environment into a space where families can hold onto precious final moments, blending compassion, kindness, and innovation. The hand sculpturing project was conceived as a direct response to the emotional challenges faced by ICU patients and their relatives.

Recognizing that final interactions can be fleeting and fraught with anxiety, the nursing staff at TTSH sought to introduce a creative and therapeutic activity. It provides a focused, shared task that fosters connection during a difficult time. The simple act of physically holding hands, captured in a permanent form, offers comfort and a sense of continuity.

For many, the ICU is synonymous with medical equipment and solemnity; this initiative injects a humanizing element, allowing for a celebration of enduring bonds rather than solely focusing on illness. Beyond its immediate emotional impact, the program reflects a broader shift in healthcare towards holistic care. It acknowledges that healing and peace are not solely physical but deeply psychological and relational.

By enabling families to produce a cherished artifact, the hospital supports the process of meaning-making at the end of life. The sculpture transcends its material form; it becomes a container for memory, love, and legacy. This approach demonstrates how small, innovative gestures within clinical settings can significantly alter the experience of patients and their loved ones, turning a place of fear into one of remembrance and love.

The success of the initiative at TTSH suggests its potential for adoption in other medical facilities seeking to enhance compassionate care





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ICU Hand Sculpture Tan Tock Seng Hospital Compassionate Care End-Of-Life Family Memories

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