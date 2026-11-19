Paradiso 17 by Hannah Lillith Assadi claims the US National Book Award. Review the full list of winners, honorary prizes, and visa denial controversies from the New York ceremony.

Hannah Lillith Assadi's novel Paradiso 17 claimed the US National Book Award for fiction during a high-profile ceremony in New York on November 18. The winning work offers a melancholy and poetic account of a Palestinian exile's journey across the globe. Assadi described the writing process as a cycle of deep grief and beauty, reflecting the personal loss of her father and the broader tragedies affecting Palestinians in the Gaza conflict.

Assadi's Literary Triumph And Personal Grief

Paradiso 17 stands as a testament to the power of literature to process profound sorrow. Assadi noted that the narrative was haunted by the deaths of Palestinians, mirroring the real-world pain she witnessed. The novel's success highlights the growing recognition of Middle Eastern narratives in major American literary circles. This win adds significant weight to Assadi's voice in contemporary fiction.

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Nonfiction And Translation Categories Dominate

Egyptian author Abdelrahman ElGendy won the US National Book Award for nonfiction for his memoir Huna. The book details his experiences as a Cairo student activist, his arrest in 2013, and his subsequent six-year imprisonment. ElGendy, who is currently in Europe after leaving the US due to fears of arrest, could not attend the ceremony. His editor Helen Thomaides read a statement on his behalf, in which he vowed to transform suffering into story and called for the abolition of borders.

Vicente Luis Mora's Centroeuropa took home the prize for literature in translation. Rahul Bery translated the work from Spanish. The win underscores the vitality of international voices in American literary awards. Mora's work joins a prestigious list of translated texts recognized for their artistic merit.

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Visa Denials Spark Diplomatic Tensions

The absence of Abdelrahman ElGendy and Syrian finalist Samar Yazbek highlighted ongoing tensions regarding US visa policies. The National Book Foundation confirmed that both authors were denied visas. ElGendy's acceptance speech read by his editor included the plea that prisons might fail. The State Department issued a statement emphasizing that the Trump Administration prioritizes American interests and enforces immigration laws strictly. Secretary Marco Rubio characterized visas as a privilege rather than a right.

These denials drew sharp criticism from the literary community. Fellow nonfiction nominee Omar El Akkad appeared on ElGendy's behalf during the event. Leri Price read from Samar Yazbek's work in her absence. The incident brought global attention to the barriers faced by writers from conflict zones seeking international recognition.

Honorary Prizes And Broader Industry Themes

Paediatrician-literacy advocate Perri Klass received the Outstanding Service to the American Literary Community prize. She brought a stethoscope and a copy of Goodnight Moon to the stage, symbolizing her dual passions for medicine and children's literature. Salman Rushdie won the Distinguished Contribution to American Letters award. He joined a pantheon of authors including Don DeLillo and Saul Bellow.

David Levithan and Gabriel Duckels won for young people's literature with The Fight Of Our Lives. Levithan, an editorial director at Scholastic, spoke about the surge in book bans. He emphasized that more people want truth shared and queer generations to have an easier path. Brenda Hillman won the poetry category for Still House In The Desert. Her victory echoes her husband Robert Hass's 2007 win.

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Host Remarks And Future Implications

Actor-author Kyle MacLachlan hosted the dinner at Cipriani Wall Street. He joked about his childhood interest in the Dewey Decimal system and noted that his own memoir was snubbed. Musical guest Michelle Zauner performed songs inspired by literary classics. The ceremony concluded with 1,912 submitted books having been judged by panels of authors and editors. The event reaffirmed the resilience of the literary world amidst political and social challenges.