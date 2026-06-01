Hanoi and Manila Upgrade Ties to Enhanced Strategic Partnership

The Philippines and Vietnam have upgraded their ties to an enhanced strategic partnership, with a focus on promoting peace and stability in the region.

Hanoi and Manila have upgraded ties to an enhanced strategic partnership. Vietnam President To Lam is in the Philippines to increase economic and security cooperation, with a key focus on maritime defence.

Both countries have claims in the South China Sea, but Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos stressed common interest in maintaining peace and order grounded on international law. The two leaders signed agreements ranging from technology to law enforcement and renewed a defence pact from 2010. Vietnam is the Philippines' sole strategic partner in ASEAN. The partnership is expected to strengthen the economic and security ties between the two nations, with a focus on promoting peace and stability in the region.

The agreements signed include cooperation in the fields of technology, law enforcement, and defence, which are expected to enhance the capabilities of both countries in maintaining peace and order in the region. The Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos emphasized the importance of upholding international law in maintaining peace and order in the South China Sea, where both countries have claims.

The Philippines and Vietnam have a long history of cooperation, and this enhanced strategic partnership is expected to further strengthen their relationship. The partnership is also expected to promote economic growth and development in the region, with a focus on increasing trade and investment between the two nations. The Philippines and Vietnam are committed to working together to promote peace and stability in the region, and this enhanced strategic partnership is a significant step in achieving this goal.

The partnership is expected to have a positive impact on the region, and both countries are committed to working together to achieve their shared goals





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