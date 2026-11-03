Hanoi Approves 1.1 Billion Dollar Hoan Kiem Lake Redevelopment Plan

Hanoi authorities approved a 22 trillion dong project to redevelop the Hoan Kiem Lake area by 2029. The plan faces criticism from experts regarding heritage preservation and transparency.

Hanoi has officially approved a massive $1.1 billion redevelopment plan for the historic Hoan Kiem Lake area, signaling a major transformation of the city's cultural heart. The Hanoi People's Committee submitted the investment proposal on October 27, seeking to blend the region's rich heritage with modern infrastructure. The legislative body, the Hanoi People's Council, granted its approval the very next day, clearing the path for construction to begin shortly. This decision initiates a complex project aimed at reshaping the 66-hectare zone into a world-class district by 2029.

Project Details and Infrastructure Changes

The approved plan involves extensive structural changes to the central district, including the demolition of several buildings from the 1970s and 1980s. These structures include parts of the Hanoi Post Office, the headquarters of the Hanoi People's Council, the Hanoi People's Committee, and sections of the Soviet-style Hanoi Children's Palace. In their place, developers plan to construct a nine-story mixed-use building with four basement levels, alongside an international financial tower and high-end retail outlets. The design also features a new public square, parks, and an underground complex intended to connect Hoan Kiem Lake with the adjacent August Revolution Square and the Hanoi Opera House.

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Among the most controversial elements of the proposal is a 36-meter-high triumphal arch and a multilevel green space dubbed a Times Square. This multifunctional area is designed to host cultural, creative, and recreational activities, drawing direct inspiration from the famous New York landmark. The architects behind the vision aim to create a district that evokes the conserved shophouses and distinctive urban character found in Singapore's Chinatown. Planners argue these additions will enhance Hanoi's appeal as a tourist destination while providing modern public spaces for its nine million residents.

Investor Roles and Financial Structure

The financial and operational backbone of this ambitious project rests with two primary entities: the local government and Capital Sun Real Estate Joint Stock Company. Capital Sun Real Estate is a subsidiary of the Vietnamese conglomerate Sun Group, which serves as a main investor alongside the state. The investment value exceeds 22 trillion dong, reflecting the scale of the intended infrastructure overhaul. The local authorities have stated that the project must proceed quickly to maintain public trust, although they have not released detailed breakdowns of the survey methodology used to gauge public support during earlier consultation phases.

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Pham Thuy Loan, the former deputy director of the National Institute of Architecture at the Ministry of Construction, has publicly criticized the project's structure. She highlighted a potential conflict of interest arising from a private company developing a public-interest project using public land and assets. This concern underscores the tension between state-led urban planning and private sector involvement in heritage zones. The architecture firm's proposal has already faced scrutiny for what experts describe as shortcomings in both concept and planning content.

Expert Criticism and Heritage Concerns

Retired historian and Hanoi native Ngo Vuong Anh expressed deep disappointment regarding the approval, noting that the plan fails to adequately protect the area's human scale. He described the lake area as the heart of Hanoi's heritage, arguing that any significant alteration attracts immediate and justified opposition from locals. The proposal's intent to demolish modern socialist architecture from the 1970s and 1980s has drawn particular ire from preservationists. These buildings, including the rebuilt Hanoi Post Office from 1978, represent a specific era of the city's architectural history that many wish to conserve.

Critics also question the transparency of the public consultation process that preceded the decision. Although the local government reported that 92 percent of participants supported the planning concept during the September exercise, no detailed response breakdown was provided. Experts argue that this lack of data undermines the legitimacy of the claimed public mandate. The upcoming redevelopment will test Hanoi's ability to balance commercial growth with the preservation of its unique cultural identity, a challenge that remains unresolved as construction timelines accelerate toward the 2029 deadline.