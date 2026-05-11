Hantavirus Outbreak on MV Hondius Cruise Ship

Three passengers from the MV Hondius, a Dutch couple and a German woman, have died, while others have fallen sick with the rare disease. The Dutch-flagged ship will refuel in the morning and is expected to depart for the Netherlands with about 30 crew members at 7pm on Monday. Passengers in blue medical suits began disembarking the vessel on Sunday to reach the small industrial port of Granadilla on Tenerife.

Three passengers from the MV Hondius, a Dutch couple and a German woman, have died, while others have fallen sick with the rare disease. The Dutch-flagged ship will refuel in the morning and is expected to depart for the Netherlands with about 30 crew members at 7pm on Monday.

Passengers in blue medical suits began disembarking the vessel on Sunday to reach the small industrial port of Granadilla on Tenerife. The operation to repatriate those on board continued, with an American national and a French woman evacuated from the cruise ship testing positive for the hantavirus. The World Health Organization recommends a 42-day quarantine and 'active follow-up', including daily checks for symptoms such as fever. European states to send planes to evacuate citizens from the hantavirus-hit cruise ship.

Australia, Greece, and Spain have announced plans to quarantine evacuees for varying periods. The WHO believes the first infection occurred before the start of the expedition, followed by transmission between humans on board the vessel. The Atlantic archipelago's regional government has consistently resisted taking in the ship, which was only authorised to anchor offshore





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MV Hondius Hantavirus Outbreak Granadilla De Abona Tenerife Spain Dutch Couple German Woman American National French Woman World Health Organization Quarantine Active Follow-Up Daily Checks For Symptoms Fever European States Australia Greece Spain Atlantic Archipelago Regional Government Ship Anchored Offshore Ushuaia Argentina Cruise Across The Atlantic Ocean Cape Verde Virus's Weeks-Long Incubation Period Factors

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