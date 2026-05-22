Hanwei Feels His Mum Visiting After Moth Enters His Home

A man named Hanwei recounts his experiences of feeling his deceased mother's presence after a moth flew into his home and a sudden, strong whiff of jasmine flowers.

He said: "Sometimes, there are some things you just can't not believe. On the seventh day my mum left, a moth flew into my home.

I touched it and stayed by its side for a long time.

"I remember asking, 'Mum, have you returned home? ' Once I touched it, it flew into my living room. I got goosebumps at that moment... I felt touched.

" In Chinese folk culture, it is a belief that the spirit of a recently deceased loved one will return in the form of a moth or butterfly. He also mentioned in a livestream on May 4 that his mum had confessed to him when he was 40 years old that he had just returned home when his television set turned on by itself.

On the screen was a programme with Chinese singer Zhou Shen, who is his mum's favourite singer... My hands were dirty, so I went to the toilet, the one my mum usually went to, to wash my hands and I smelled jasmine flowers. I told myself it should be her, so I sat down on the sofa. I also remembered asking if she had returned and just sat there silently to watch the programme with her.

"I wasn't scared at all; I just felt warmth, anticipation and relief, but also a sense of sadness and disappointment. " In many folklore and cultures, a sudden, strong whiff of jasmine is thought to be a spirit of a departed relative visiting a person and letting them know they are watching over them or comforting them during a difficult time.

Hanwei said that was the last time he felt his mum visiting him, adding while the jasmine fragrance only lingered for a few seconds, he hoped it had lasted longer because he treasured the moment very much.





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hanwei Moth Jasmine Mother's Presence Chinese Folk Culture

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 dead in New Mexico and first responders decontaminated after exposure to unknown substanceMOUNTAINAIR, New Mexico — Three people are dead and more than a dozen first responders had to be quarantined and assessed Wednesday (May 20) for possible exposure to an unidentified substance after being called to a suspected drug overdose at a rural New Mexico home, authorities said.

Read more »

Rupiah's sharp decline prompts concerns over inflation and policy direction in IndonesiaA rising currency rate makes imports more expensive and wage gains modest, which can increase inflationary pressure. Strong domestic demand in addition to stronger growth may offset the impact of a stronger currency. However, when its exchange rate becomes weaker, exports may become more competitive. Exporters earning revenue in foreign currencies may become more competitive, tourism could receive a boost, and households receiving remittances from abroad may gain more value from every dollar sent home. For most Indonesians, the impact of a weaker rupiah is likely to be felt most directly through rising everyday costs from imported inflation.

Read more »

Park Bench Deli Enters 'Gourmet Park' Food Truck Concept to Shake Up Daily Routines and Showcase a Smaller MenuPark Bench Deli, a popular cult sandwich shop, has partnered with Gourmet Park for a six-month food truck concept at the Ocean Financial Centre Atrium. The smaller menu features sandwiches like the Cheesesteak and Steak Frites, while addressing challenges of high rent and space constraints.

Read more »

Mediacorp Named Broadcaster of the Year at TV & Film AwardsMediacorp's success in delivering trusted journalism, engaging content, and innovative storytelling is recognized worldwide. Their commitment to creative excellence, impactful storytelling, and comprehensive exploration of pressing issues has led to their remarkable achievements and international acclaim.

Read more »

Police Drones Enhance Presence In Singapore's Far Corners, Provide Aerial InsightsThe Home Team SkyGuardian drones, which can fly for up to 40 minutes, are used to augment the SPF's presence and deter criminal activities. They can provide quick detection and response to safety and security incidents, particularly in remote or inaccessible areas.

Read more »