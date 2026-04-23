Hao Mart Shrinks Footprint as Losses Mount

Singaporean supermarket chain Hao Mart is facing financial difficulties, resulting in store closures, legal battles, and a significant reduction in its network of outlets. The company reported a $49.6 million loss and is under regulatory scrutiny for late financial filings.

Singapore an supermarket chain Hao Mart is facing significant challenges, evidenced by a shrinking network of outlets and deepening financial loss es. Recent checks reveal a dramatic reduction in operational stores, with only seven functioning out of twenty listed on their website as of April 22nd.

This decline follows a peak of 51 stores in December 2021, and a more recent count of 28 in January 2024. The company’s financial performance has consistently worsened, reporting a loss of $49.6 million for the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

Regulatory action has been taken by ACRA for late submission of annual returns, and Hao Mart is currently embroiled in four legal disputes, including a significant disagreement with landlord OG regarding the lease termination of its flagship Taste Orchard store. The contraction of Hao Mart’s presence is further illustrated by the takeover of former Hao Mart locations by competitors.

Sheng Siong now occupies spaces in Punggol East and Kinex Mall, ValueMart has moved into the Punggol Walk location, and ACE Signature has taken over a shophouse in Geylang. Other former Hao Mart sites have been repurposed as coffee shops, after-school care centers, food courts, and travel agencies. While the seven remaining operating stores appear adequately stocked and serve a customer base, staffing levels are inconsistent, with some locations operating with minimal personnel.

Despite the challenges, some stores, like the 24-hour minimart in Canberra Link, remain popular with local residents due to their convenient location and range of services. The company’s ambitious Taste Orchard venture, launched in 2023 as a large-scale, multi-level supermarket and retail space, has proven unsuccessful.

The Halal Hub concept, once a pioneering initiative to cater to Muslim customers, appears to have been discontinued, as evidenced by the painting over of the Halal Hub signage at the Pasir Ris Street 21 outlet. The company’s Instagram account dedicated to the Halal Hub has also been inactive since August 2022.

Hao Mart’s journey, beginning with its first minimart in Whampoa in 2016, now faces a critical juncture as it navigates financial difficulties, legal battles, and a rapidly changing retail landscape. The future of the supermarket chain remains uncertain as it attempts to address its mounting challenges and regain a foothold in the competitive Singaporean market. The scaling down of operations and the increasing losses suggest a difficult period ahead for Hao Mart, potentially leading to further closures or restructuring





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