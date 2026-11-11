Harry Kane Breaks England Caps Record Against Croatia at Wembley

Harry Kane surpasses Peter Shilton to become England's most-capped player with his 126th appearance against Croatia, presenting his Ballon d'Or trophy before the match.

Harry Kane officially became England's most-capped men's player on Thursday, November 11, 2026, by making his 126th international appearance against Croatia at Wembley Stadium. The Bayern Munich forward surpassed the long-standing record previously held by former goalkeeper Peter Shilton, who had maintained the benchmark since 1989. Before the kickoff of the UEFA Nations League fixture, Kane presented the Ballon d'Or trophy he won last month to the home fans, marking a dual milestone of individual excellence and team longevity.

Kane Surpasses Shilton Record at Wembley

The historic moment occurred during a pre-match ceremony where Kane was honored alongside Peter Shilton, acknowledging the legacy of appearances for the national side. Kane entered the room at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on Wednesday to a standing ovation, describing the achievement as one of the biggest in his career. He emphasized that reaching this number of caps serves as a testament to the dedication and consistency required to perform at the highest level over a decade.

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Kane's journey to the top of the appearance charts began when he made his England debut as a substitute against Lithuania in 2015. Since that initial entry into the squad, he has consistently featured for the national team, building a record that now stands alone among active players. The ceremony highlighted not just the quantity of games played but the quality of service provided to the country over more than ten years of international duty.

Tuchel Praises Leadership and Longevity

England manager Thomas Tuchel described Kane as the perfect captain and a leader who sets an example through his actions rather than words. Tuchel noted that Kane is getting smarter with age and possesses a unique playing style that continues to evolve. When asked if Kane is the greatest player in England's history, Tuchel declined to definitively name him but placed him firmly among the all-time greats, citing his proven track record and collection of prizes.

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Tuchel confirmed that Kane would start the match against Croatia as captain, underscoring the trust the management places in his leadership. The manager highlighted the significance of the occasion, noting it is a big event to bring the Ballon d'Or to the country while Kane secures his place in the record books. This endorsement from the head coach reinforces Kane's status as the central figure in England's current setup.

Scoring Milestones and Future Goals

Beyond appearances, Kane has also redefined England's scoring records, moving past Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 goals in 2023 to reach 91 international strikes. His goal-scoring prowess was evident last season when he netted 73 goals for both Bayern Munich and England across 65 games. Kane views his scoring ability as a continuous source of motivation, aiming to add even more goals to his total as his career progresses.

Kane explicitly stated that reaching 100 goals for England is another incredible milestone he aims to achieve as soon as possible. He expressed feeling physically excellent and hopeful for many more years of performance. While individual records continue to fall, Kane remains driven by the desire to win a major team trophy with England, describing it as his biggest dream despite knowing the difficulty involved.

Croatia Match and Next Career Targets

The immediate focus for Kane and the England squad is the upcoming UEFA Nations League match against Croatia at Wembley. This game represents the next step in a career that continues to gather significant milestones. Kane's attention has already shifted from breaking the appearance record to targeting the century mark in goals and securing silverware with the national team.

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The match serves as a platform for Kane to showcase his continued relevance and impact on the international stage. With his physical condition reported as excellent, Kane is positioned to extend his lead in both appearances and goals. The encounter against Croatia will test England's capabilities while providing Kane with further opportunities to solidify his legacy as one of the nation's most important players.