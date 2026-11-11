Harry Kane Breaks England Caps Record with 126th Appearance

Harry Kane surpassed Peter Shilton's record, earning 126 caps for England in a match against Croatia and presenting his Ballon d'Or trophy to fans at Wembley.

In a high‑profile moment at Wembley on Saturday, Harry Kane earned his 126th cap for England, beating long‑standing goalkeeper Peter Shilton's record of 122 appearances and becoming the country's most‑capped men's player.

The 33‑year‑old Bayern Munich striker also carried the Ballon d'Or trophy on his shoulder, offering it to fans before the UEFA Nations League match against Croatia.

Record‑Breaking Match Plans and Presentation

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England's 3‑0 victory over Croatia secured the milestone, with Kane scoring a goal and contributing a midfield presence that tightened the game's tempo. The pre‑match ceremony saw Kane presenting the Ballon d'Or to the crowd, a symbolic gesture that tied his individual accolade to the national squad. Peter Shilton, who set the previous record in 1989, attended the event as a special guest.

Leadership Praise from Manager Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel lauded Kane as a "perfect captain and a leader by example," citing his growth both on and off the field. The German coach added that Kane's playing style remains unique and that he is getting smarter with age. Tuchel reflected that while he could not confirm Kane as England's greatest player, the striker's record and trophy haul were undeniable proof of his impact.

Kane's Consistency and Career Milestones

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With 91 international goals, Kane has surpassed Wayne Rooney's 53‑goal record, cementing his place among England's all‑time greats. The forward's debut came in 2015 against Lithuania, where he scored a minute after entering as a substitute. Across the past season, he netted 73 goals in 65 matches for Bayern Munich and England, underscoring his prolific form.

Future Ambitions and 100‑Goal Target

After mentioning his past achievements, Kane spoke of a new personal target during the post‑game interview. He said, "We spoke in the last camp about the 100 goals for England, I think that's another incredible milestone to try and reach as soon as possible." Kane also reiterated his desire to win a major trophy with England, stating that it remains his biggest dream.

Impact on Fans and National Pride

The record‑setting appearance was celebrated with standing ovations at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground on Wednesday before the match and a triumphant reception at Wembley. The event highlighted the connection between the national team's success and its supporters, reinforcing Kane's status as both a sporting icon and a public figure in England.

Upcoming Matches and Continuing Legacy

Kane's new record sets the tone for upcoming fixtures, including the final of the Nations League group stage. The striker intends to keep adding to his statistics and aims to lead England to historic success on the international stage while continuing to raise his personal tally toward 100 goals for the nation.