Harry Kane Equalises English Record with Two Goals in 4-2 Win Over Croatia

Harry Kane equalled the English record for World Cup goals with two strikes in a 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup Group L football match. Kane, who won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is up to 10 World Cup goals, tying Gary Lineker's mark from the 1986 and 1990 tournaments.

Harry Kane equalled the English record for World Cup goals with two strikes in a 4-2 win over Croatia in the World Cup Group L football match.

Jude Bellingham scored in the second half and Marcus Rashford padded the lead in the 85th minute. Kane, who won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, is up to 10 World Cup goals, tying Gary Lineker's mark from the 1986 and 1990 tournaments. The 32-year-old striker's first goal came on his second chance on a penalty kick after a video review showed Dominik Livakovic's save was nullified by a video review.

Kane's second goal was a powerful header off a corner kick from Declan Rice. England's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring a goal during the World Cup Group L football match between England and Croatia in Arlington, Texas. Martin Baturina and Petar Musa answered each of Kane's first-half goals in a rematch of the 2018 semifinal game won by Croatia. Musa's goal came on the final play before the whistle ending the first half.

Bellingham took a long pass and stayed clear of the defender the rest of the way, sending a shot past Livakovic and in off the far post. England next plays Ghana in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in Group L on Tuesday, the same day Croatia plays Panama in Toronto.

The retractable roof venue that is home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys is giving World Cup fans an air-conditioned reprieve from the muggy Texas heat, this time for white-clad English fans and Croatian supporters who were mostly wearing their country's familiar red-and-white checkered uniforms, not the blue kits the players had on. Musa plays for Major League Football's FC Dallas, which has its home games about 40 miles from AT&T Stadium.

The 40-year-old midfielder Luka Modric, who extended his Croatian record by appearing in his fifth World Cup, kicked Noni Madueke in the thigh, resulting in a penalty. Kane went the same way toward the right post with the second attempt, while Livakovic lunged the other direction, to his right. Kane has 81 international goals. Bellingham almost immediately had another great scoring chance soon after his seventh international goal.

Livakovic made that save and about a half-dozen more in a matter of minutes during a frenetic English attack. Musa tracked a header from Ivan Perisic and put a one-timer past Jordan Pickford, who was also beaten in the 36th minute by Baturina. That shot into the left corner ticked off Pickford's hand





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