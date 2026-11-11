Harry Kane to break Peter Shilton's England cap record

England captain Harry Kane will earn his 126th cap against Croatia on November 12, surpassing Peter Shilton's long‑standing record and adding a new milestone to his record‑setting career

England captain Harry Kane will earn his 126th cap against Croatia on November 12 at Wembley, surpassing former goalkeeper Peter Shilton's record set in 1990. The milestone comes as Kane, a 33‑year‑old record scorer for England and Tottenham Hotspur, prepares to lead the Three Lions into the Nations League final group match.

Record Breaking Cap for England

When Kane lifts his flag at the start of the match, he will become the most‑capped England player, an honour previously held by Shilton for thirty‑two years. Kane's tally of 125 caps already places him among the nation's all‑time greats. The new record will cement his status as England's most experienced player.

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Kane reached 125 caps during a 2024 World Cup semi‑final against Argentina, a match that ended in heartbreak for England. Despite a 1‑0 lead, the side lost after conceding two late goals. Kane, who scored for England only once in that tournament, was left frustrated by the defeat.

Ballon d'Or Success and Club Triumphs

Last October, Kane became the first English player in 25 years to win the Ballon d'Or after a prolific season with Bayern Munich. He has since added 156 goals for the German club, helping secure Bundesliga titles in 2025 and 2026. His move to Bayern in 2023 has seen him take his game to another level.

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Kane's record with Tottenham stands at 280 goals, while his international tally of 91 goals marks him as England's all‑time top scorer. He has expressed a desire to reach 100 goals for England as quickly as possible, stating that the number would represent another significant milestone in his career.

Manager's Praise and Future Aspirations

Thomas Tuchel has lauded Kane's achievements, noting his "prizes, records and leadership" ahead of the Wembley clash. Tuchel highlighted how Kane's professionalism and mentality stand out on the global stage, especially after his Ballon d'Or win.

Looking ahead, Kane emphasises that he has no limits and is focused on continuing to contribute to England's success. He hopes that the record cap and the match itself will inspire the team to pursue further trophies in upcoming competitions.

Impact on English Football and Fans

Kane's record will resonate with fans who have watched his career span two decades. The milestone provides a tangible goal for younger players aspiring to join his legacy. It also offers a rallying point for the national squad as they prepare for future international tournaments.

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In addition to the cap record, Kane's presence during the match will draw attention to the broader narrative of England's quest for another major trophy, a title the nation has not won since the 1966 World Cup. The match against Croatia thus carries both symbolic and competitive significance for the team and its supporters.