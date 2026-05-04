Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Planning Two Lavish Wedding Ceremonies

Singer Harry Styles and actress Zoë Kravitz are reportedly set to celebrate their marriage with ceremonies in both London and New York, following a swift eight-month romance and recent engagement rumors. Sources reveal a desire to honor family and create a transatlantic celebration.

Reports are swirling that singer Harry Styles and actress Zoë Kravitz are planning not one, but two wedding ceremonies – one in London and another in New York City.

These plans come just weeks after initial rumors of a secret engagement began to surface. The couple, who have been publicly linked since 2024, appear to be accelerating their relationship, moving towards a transatlantic celebration after only eight months together. Sources close to the pair indicate a desire to honor both their respective backgrounds and families with these dual ceremonies.

The romance has blossomed across continents, with the pair spotted enjoying time together in romantic locales like Rome, London, and New York, solidifying their connection and hinting at a serious commitment. The potential New York wedding is particularly significant, with insiders suggesting a downtown location as a tribute to Zoë’s father, rock legend Lenny Kravitz, who maintains a residence in Manhattan.

A source revealed that Zoë is keen to include New York in the celebrations due to her close relationship with her father, potentially even considering Fouquet's Hotel as a venue. The source emphasized the importance of family approval in Zoë’s life, stating that any partner must get along with Lenny Kravitz to have a lasting relationship with her.

This sentiment suggests that Harry has already successfully navigated that crucial step, as reports indicate a deliberate and successful introduction orchestrated by Zoë herself. The meeting was described as a ‘meet-and-greet’ where Lenny and Harry were able to connect, and Lenny has reportedly expressed his fondness for Harry. This familial blessing appears to be a key factor in the couple’s rapid progression towards marriage.

Both Harry and Zoë are established figures in their respective fields, balancing demanding careers with their personal lives. Harry is currently gearing up for a global tour promoting his latest album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,' which includes an extensive 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in New York. Zoë continues to excel in acting and filmmaking, with notable roles in 'The Batman' and 'Big Little Lies,' as well as her directorial debut 'Blink Twice.

' Despite their busy schedules, the couple has managed to nurture their relationship, sparking engagement rumors when Zoë was photographed wearing a substantial diamond ring estimated to be worth up to $1.2 million. Beyond the wedding plans, Harry has openly discussed his desire for a family in recent interviews, expressing a longing for fulfillment and meaningful relationships.

He has articulated a vision for his future that includes strong friendships and a family of his own, indicating a readiness for the next chapter in his life with Zoë. The speed at which this relationship is progressing suggests a deep connection and a shared vision for the future, making their upcoming nuptials one of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year





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