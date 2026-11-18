Glastonbury Festival has announced its 2027 lineup, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Cher as headliners. The sold-out festival returns next June after a fallow year in 2026.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Cher will headline Britain's Glastonbury Festival in 2027, organisers announced on Nov 18. The sold-out event returns next June after taking a fallow year in 2026.

It will be held at Worthy Farm in southwest England. British singer Styles will play Glastonbury for the first time. He recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York. British singer Sam Fender will also take one of the coveted top spots for the first time.

Also read Fun Toast customer laments 30-cent charge for takeaway cup to pack unfinished drink

Headliners Announced for 2027 Festival

American star Billie Eilish will headline the festival for the second time. She first headlined in 2022. Cher, who is 80 now and will be 81 when she performs, will take the legends slot on Sunday. She will be the oldest artist ever to do so, taking the crown from Rod Stewart.

Advertisement

Other big names on the bill include Massive Attack, Lily Allen, Lola Young, Kraftwerk, Texas and De La Soul. Country star Kacey Musgraves, rising star FKA twigs and newcomer Adela also make the cut. British bands Chase & Status and The XX are among the other acts. More acts are still to be announced.

Tickets for the 2027 event sold out in 45 minutes last month, with thousands rushing for sought-after places despite the hefty price tag. Standard tickets cost £408 (US$539) for the June 2027 iteration. Glastonbury sells out before any headliners are announced. The festival was not held in 2026.

Tickets and Festival History

This is known as a fallow year. Every five years or so, the farm's pastures need to recover from the impact of having over 200,000 people on site for the event in June. Glastonbury has been held at Worthy Farm since 1970. It first launched inspired by British hippie and counterculture movements.

It has become a fixture of the international musical calendar. Organiser Emily Eavis said on Instagram, We are so happy to be coming back after our fallow year. She described the line-up as an incredible spread of artistes. Once a haven for legendary British rockers, Glastonbury's line-up in recent years has veered to include global pop stars alongside festival veterans.

Advertisement

Line-up and Musical Legacy

The likes of Charli XCX, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo have graced the stages.