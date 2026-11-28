Haryana police used water cannons against Congress party activists protesting outside Meta's Gurugram offices, alleging political censorship and bias toward the ruling BJP ahead of state elections.

Police forces in the northern Indian state of Haryana deployed water cannons on November 28 to disperse a large group of activists from the main opposition Congress party. The demonstration took place outside the offices of Meta Platforms, the technology conglomerate behind Facebook and Instagram, in the city of Gurugram. The activists gathered to voice their grievances regarding alleged online censorship and perceived political bias by the social media giant.

Protest Details and Police Action in Gurugram

The Indian police utilized water cannon vehicles to break up the assembly of youth wing members from the Congress party. The activists accused the authorities of dousing them with filthy water while they demanded the protection of freedom of expression online. A spokesperson for the Congress party youth wing posted on the social media platform X, detailing the use of force against the demonstrators who were assembled outside the corporate facility. This incident has highlighted the growing tension between political actors and tech regulators in the region.

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Allegations of Political Bias and Censorship

The protesting Congress activists have levelled serious accusations that Meta Platforms is acting in the interests of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party. They argue that the company is systematically censoring opposition voices while amplifying government-aligned narratives. This perception has created one of the most significant challenges for Meta in India, which remains its largest market by user base. The protesters believe that such practices undermine democratic processes and fair political competition during the lead-up to crucial elections.

Meta's Stance on Content Moderation

Meta has publicly stated that it restricts content within India strictly in accordance with local laws and regulations. The company has not issued any public comments specifically addressing the recent protests or the allegations brought forth by the activists. However, sources familiar with internal communications revealed that Meta conveyed to Congress party representatives in a closed-door meeting that it remains neutral toward all political parties. This private assurance has not been sufficient to quell the public outrage or resolve the conflict on the ground.

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Legal Challenges and Strategic Disadvantages

In response to the situation, the youth wing of the Congress party has initiated legal proceedings against both Meta and the Indian government. The lawsuit seeks to strike down a specific regulatory rule that significantly expands content restrictions. This rule mandates automated sweeps to remove copies of posts whenever a single post is flagged in a takedown order, effectively amplifying censorship across platforms. The opposition party argues that this mechanism puts them at a severe disadvantage in the upcoming state elections scheduled for next year.

Implications for Upcoming State Elections

The timing of these protests is critical as India approaches important state elections in 2025. Facebook and Instagram are expected to serve as primary campaigning platforms for all major political parties. The Congress party contends that the current content moderation practices and legal frameworks disproportionately affect opposition voices. The outcome of the legal challenge and the ongoing protests could have far-reaching implications for digital political discourse and electoral fairness in the country's largest democracy.