Bukang-i the Busan shark unseen since Oct 27, may have returned to open sea

Bukang-i, the dusky shark that spent more than a month in a Busan artificial canal, has not been seen since Oct 27, and officials say cooling water may have driven her back to sea. Authorities have not confirmed her departure and are continuing to monitor the area.

Bukang-i, the shark that became a viral sensation after spending more than a month in an artificial canal at Busan's North Port Waterfront Park in South Korea, has not been seen since Oct 27.

The National Institute of Fisheries Science said on Nov 5 that there had been no sightings around the area and none reported by the public. The absence has fuelled hopes that the shark has returned to the open sea. Authorities had said they would need at least a week of monitoring without a sighting to assess whether Bukang-i had gone back to sea. Officials believe cooling waters may have prompted the shark to move.

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Cooling Temperatures Prompt Shark Departure

The water temperature at the port fell below 20 deg C on Nov 2 for the first time this fall. Dusky sharks like Bukang-i thrive in waters between 18 and 26 degrees. Colder temperatures can slow a dusky shark's metabolism and put its health at risk, which may explain why Bukang-i appears to have left the area.

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The shark was first guided back toward the sea during a rescue operation on Oct 21 after it became trapped in the artificial waterway. Authorities, however, remained cautious. They noted that Bukang-i could still be in the port's deeper waters, as the net set up to prevent her from returning to the park's waterway was still in place. The fisheries institute said that if Bukang-i had left, she may have headed for waters south of Jeju.

Neither the institute nor the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries has confirmed that she has left. A ministry official said authorities would discuss removing the net once they were sure Bukang-i had returned to sea. Until then, monitoring will continue. The story of Bukang-i has drawn widespread attention, with the shark becoming a viral sensation in Busan and raising questions about climate and marine life.

The rescue operation on Oct 21 was intended to guide her back to the sea after her time in the artificial waterway. Officials will keep watching the port area and may remove the net only after they are sure she has gone back to sea. The public has been asked to report any sightings, though none have been reported so far. The fisheries institute and the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries have not confirmed her escape.

Monitoring Continues Until Escape Confirmed

The monitoring period of at least a week without a sighting is intended to provide clarity on whether Bukang-i has truly returned to open waters. If Bukang-i has left, her likely destination is the waters south of Jeju, according to the fisheries institute. The net remains in place for now as a precaution.

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The water temperature at the port fell below 20 deg C on Nov 2 for the first time this fall, which officials believe may have driven the shark away. Dusky sharks prefer waters between 18 and 26 degrees. Authorities will continue to monitor the area and discuss the removal of the net once they are certain Bukang-i has returned to sea. The shark has not been seen since Oct 27, and no public sightings have been reported.